2017 City Facelift Teased; Indian Launch Around March-April 2017

Honda has started teasing their new 2017 City facelift in Thailand. The promo video reveals that the front may be comprehensively updated along with minor changes to the rear.

The 2017 City may share design cues from the new Accord/Civic, at least from the front . The teaser reveals the headlamp which has a chrome strip at the top and the sweeping LED DRLs (in fact that headlamp may be sporting all-LED lamps). The tail lamps appear largely unchanged in design.

According to a report at Team-BHP, Honda is expected to do some rejig with the variant lineup of City. There may be a new top of the line VX+ variant on offer which may get new 16 inch alloy wheels, 6 airbags – side and curtain and 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with leather seats.

In terms of mechanicals, expect the same 1.5 liter petrol and diesel engine combinations to continue to do duty on the sedan. For the petrol variant, there will be a CVT unit apart from the manual transmissions (for both petrol and diesel).

2017 City Facelift Teaser Video

Thailand will most probably get this 2017 City next month whereas its Indian launch is expected sometime towards March or April 2017.

In terms of sales numbers, City is slowly beginning to loose out to Ciaz and Honda would be hoping to get majority of customers back into its shield with this new facelift.

