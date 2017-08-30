2017 Duster pics reveal a fresh muscular looking new-gen compact SUV…

Renault has officially revealed the next-gen Duster and though it looks awesome and brute, it appears more of a facelift to us. They will unveil the compact SUV at the 2017 Frankfurt Auto Show next month. Do note that this is the Dacia version of Duster and Renault’s version, which is sold in India, may be slightly different.

2017 Duster pics have been posted on this page.

2017 Duster – Key Pointers

So far Renault has sold over one million Dacia Dusters worldwide.

There is a new grille which extends to the headlights which are positioned at extreme corners of the front.

The headlamp is divided in three sections and comes with LED daytime running lights.

New creases on the bonnet try to lend it a muscular stance.

The windscreen has been pushed forward by 100 mm and is more steeply raked. This increases the cabin space inside.

It gets new 17 inch wheels and alloys.

At the rear, the car gets a new set of tail lamps (four red-stacked squares).

Also notice other minor changes at the rear.

2017 Duster will come in a new body colour – Atacama Orange.

Renault announces that there will be comprehensively updated interiors, however they have not released the pics depicting them. New Duster will get better travelling comfort apart from other changes.

Also Read: Captur (Kaptur) Now Spotted Along with Duster: Launch Timeframe, Spy Pics…

Engine details have also not been shared and there is no word on the rumoured 7-seater variant. A few recent reports have suggested that Renault does not have plans to make an enlarged Duster. All the details including the interiors will be revealed on the 12th September. Stay tuned…





Comments