Going by this report and the spy pics, 2017 Dzire launch seems to be only a few weeks away…

The next-gen Dzire which has been on tests since last year has finally been leaked in these set of spy pics by Gaadiwaadi.com.

We are unsure why have they desisted from sharing hi-resolution pics but these are the first undisguised spy pics of the car. The roofline now has a coupe-ish fall and it gets a reworked rear. The front, although not revealed, will get the new-gen Swift like face with minor changes to distinguish the sedan from the hatchback.

The report also claims that Maruti may drop the ‘Swift’ moniker and the new-gen car will now be promoted with its individual identity. Maruti has not tinkered with Dzire’s design much ever since its launch and this would be the first comprehensive makeover to how the sub-four meter compact sedan, which is the largest seller in India, looks.

In the speculative rendering of the front they have shared, we see subtle hints of Ford Aspire.

2017 Dzire Launch

The report also claims that the production of the car has already started. If this is true, we are not far away from its market launch. It may be introduced within the coming 2-3 months.

According to the information we have, the 2017 Dzire will be a lot lighter and will get a new chassis. Both the powertrains will continue to do duty and there will be tweaks for overall efficiency enhancement. It will be produced at Maruti’s Manesar plant along with the Baleno and will be retailed from Maruti’s regular showrooms.

