2017 Dzire Launch Speculated in April/May 2017; Spy Pics & Sneaking Details

Update: 2017 Dzire Launch is speculated in the coming 4-5 months according to a new report. It will come before new-gen Swift.

Just as the first clear pic of the new-gen Swift broke out a few days back (check here), its sibling Dzire has been caught testing in Gurgaon by an Indianautosblog reader.

This 2017 Dzire mule sports LED tail lamps at the rear and what appears to be projector headlamps at the front. The fascia does have similarities with the leaked Swift but instead of the honeycomb front grille the Dzire is running with horizontal slats (as we told you earlier).

According to the exclusive information we have (shared here), the exterior of the car will be comprehensively modified. The most interesting bit is that the 2017 Dzire will come with a new chassis and the complete emphasis is on reducing weight. Both the 1.2 liter petrol and 1.3 Liter diesel will continue to do duty but they will be tweaked. And with lesser flab, expect better overall performance and fuel economy. We are not sure if the 1.0 liter Boosterjet petrol engine will grace the Dzire (chances of it going to Swift are higher).

2017 Dzire Launch & Production

According to a new report by NDTV, 2017 Dzire will be launched either in April or May next year, earlier than the new Swift. It will be produced at Maruti’s new Gujarat plant alongside Baleno and is expected to continue retail sales from regular Maruti showrooms.

Maruti has been keeping low-profile designs but we hope there is something sporty and interesting under that camouflage.

