2017 Grand i10 Price increased for higher variants and a minor reduction in lesser variants..

Hyundai has soft launched the 2017 Grand i10 in India and the biggest change is the introduction of a bigger diesel engine. Quickly let us delve into the details, followed by its pricing…

2017 Grand i10 Features & Changes

New cascade design grille

LED DRLs

Dual tone rear bumper

New diamond cut alloy wheels and refreshed wheel covers

Side moulding has been made sleeker

Bigger 1.2 L diesel engine

Hyundai says new engines refined and more fuel efficient.

New interior design

Bigger 7.0 inch touchscreen infotainment system with apple carplay, android auto and Mirror link. It also doubles up as a reverse parking camera display.

New Rear AC vents along with Fully Automatic temperature control.

2017 Grand i10 Engines

New Grand 10 facelift gets the following engine options..

1.2L Kappa Petrol – It produces 83 PS of peak power at 6000 rpm and 114 Nm of torque at 4000 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed automatic gearbox.

– It produces 83 PS of peak power at 6000 rpm and 114 Nm of torque at 4000 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed automatic gearbox. 1.2L U2 diesel – It continues to be a 3 cylinder engine and the power output has been bumped to 75 PS at 4000 rpm and the torque now is an impressive and 1.3L Multijet diesel rivalling 190 Nm at 2250 rpm.

2017 Grand i10 Fuel Efficiency

Grand i10 Petrol 19.77 kmpl (MT), 17.49 (AT) Grand i10 Diesel 24.95 kmpl

New Grand i10 Price

Here is the list of all 12 variants and their respective prices

Petrol

Era – Rs 458,400

Magna – Rs 522,990

Magna AT – Rs 598,990

Sports – Rs 565,990

Sports (O) – Rs 596,295

Sports (O) AT – Rs 6,82,790

Asta – Rs 6,39,890

Diesel

Era – Rs 5,68,400

Magna – Rs 6,15,990

Sports – Rs 6,58,989

Sports (O) – Rs 6,89,791

Asta – Rs 7,32,890

*all prices ex-showroom Delhi

Overall, its a nice little facelift and the bigger engine should make it more compelling for buyers.

Next Read: 2017 Xcent Facelift Spotted Testing First Time – Bigger Engine & New Rear Coming





Comments