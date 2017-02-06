2017 Grand i10 Price increased for higher variants and a minor reduction in lesser variants..
Hyundai has soft launched the 2017 Grand i10 in India and the biggest change is the introduction of a bigger diesel engine. Quickly let us delve into the details, followed by its pricing…
2017 Grand i10 Features & Changes
- New cascade design grille
- LED DRLs
- Dual tone rear bumper
- New diamond cut alloy wheels and refreshed wheel covers
- Side moulding has been made sleeker
- Bigger 1.2 L diesel engine
- Hyundai says new engines refined and more fuel efficient.
- New interior design
- Bigger 7.0 inch touchscreen infotainment system with apple carplay, android auto and Mirror link. It also doubles up as a reverse parking camera display.
- New Rear AC vents along with Fully Automatic temperature control.
2017 Grand i10 Engines
New Grand 10 facelift gets the following engine options..
- 1.2L Kappa Petrol – It produces 83 PS of peak power at 6000 rpm and 114 Nm of torque at 4000 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed automatic gearbox.
- 1.2L U2 diesel – It continues to be a 3 cylinder engine and the power output has been bumped to 75 PS at 4000 rpm and the torque now is an impressive and 1.3L Multijet diesel rivalling 190 Nm at 2250 rpm.
2017 Grand i10 Fuel Efficiency
|Grand i10 Petrol
|19.77 kmpl (MT), 17.49 (AT)
|Grand i10 Diesel
|24.95 kmpl
New Grand i10 Price
Here is the list of all 12 variants and their respective prices
Petrol
- Era – Rs 458,400
- Magna – Rs 522,990
- Magna AT – Rs 598,990
- Sports – Rs 565,990
- Sports (O) – Rs 596,295
- Sports (O) AT – Rs 6,82,790
- Asta – Rs 6,39,890
Diesel
- Era – Rs 5,68,400
- Magna – Rs 6,15,990
- Sports – Rs 6,58,989
- Sports (O) – Rs 6,89,791
- Asta – Rs 7,32,890
*all prices ex-showroom Delhi
Overall, its a nice little facelift and the bigger engine should make it more compelling for buyers.
