2017 Gurkha Pics gallery – check out the no-nonsense look!

Force has launched their Gurkha in a new avatar and they have taken all the unwanted plastic out. In its latest iteration, the off-roader looks beautiful and gives a no-frills G-wagen reminiscent look! Here is the launch article with prices…

Take a quick look at it then…

The older Gurkha….

The 2017 Gurkha….

2017 Gurkha Pics Gallery

You can read our review of the Gurkha here. What are your views on the new Gurkha by the way..?





