In order to bring back the C-segment sedan in the reckoning, Nissan has launched the 2017 Sunny in India which gets minor changes and more features.

The 2017 Sunny comes with a new colour option – Sandstone Brown which takes the total colour tally to six which also includes – Pearl White, Bronze Grey, Blade Silver, Deep Grey and Night Shade. Apart from this, customers are now also given an option to choose an all-black interior cabin (black seat fabric, door panels etc).

2017 Sunny Price

New Sunny comes without any price increase and starts at Rs 7.91 Lakhs. Here are the prices of all variants..

Sunny XE Petrol – Rs 7.91 Lakh Sunny XL Petrol – Rs 8.40 Lakh Sunny XV CVT Petrol – Rs 10.89 Lakh Sunny XE Diesel – Rs 8.80 Lakh Sunny XL Diesel – Rs 9.46 Lakh Sunny XV Diesel – Rs 9.93 Lakh Sunny XV Safety Diesel – Rs 10.76 Lakh

*all prices ex-showroom Delhi

Mechanically, there are no changes as it continues to be propelled by the 1.5 liter HR15 petrol and 1.5 liter DCI diesel engines. The petrol motor also comes with an option of a CVT transmission. Nissan Sunny offers a rated fuel efficiency of 22.71 km/l and comes with a 2 year/50,000 km warranty and free roadside assistance.

