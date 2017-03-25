2017 Terrano launch date announced – will it help arrest falling sales?

After a year of new Duster’s launch, Nissan is getting ready with their 2017 Terrano which will be based on the Duster facelift.

Nissan has already shared the official invite which is scheduled on the 27th March in Delhi. And a couple of days ahead of its showdown, Cars24.com has already leaked the internal presentation which reveals the changes in the compact suv.

It appears that Nissan is focusing mainly on refreshing the interiors and adding equipment and features rather than lending it a visual makeover.

2017 Nissan Facelift – Details

There will be five variants on offer – XLP, XED, XLD(O), XVD Pre and and the AMT which will be offered only in the top XVD Pre trim.

New dual tone seat fabric.

Nissan will introduce a new 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system on Terrano.

Refreshed door trim design

New steering wheel

It will come with features like Cruise control, brake assist and has a turning radius of 5.2 meters and a ground clearance of 205 mm.

Mechanically, 2017 Terrano will continue with the same 1.6 liter 104 PS/ 145 Nm petrol engine and 1.5 liter diesel engine in three tunes – 85PS/200 Nm, 110 PS/248 Nm and 110 PS/245Nm for AMT. Transmission duties will be administered by 5-speed manual gearbox for the 85PS variant, and 6-speed manual as well as 6-speed AMT gearbox combinations.

The current Terrano starts at Rs 9.99 lakhs ex-showroom Delhi and it will be interesting to see what premium will Nissan charge for the 2017 version.

