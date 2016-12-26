Leaked: Production-Spec 2017 Beat Spied Undisguised First Time [Update]

2017 Beat was NOT showcased by Chevrolet at the Auto Expo…

Chevrolet India is going through a tough time. All the cars sourced from the Chinese and South East Asian market failed to get the desired results. The only car which has still managed to get some decent numbers for them has been the smart-looking Beat hatchback. The funky looks, motorcycle inspired dials and decent build quality have kept the car alive.

To build on their largest selling small car, the US based maker is going to lend it a comprehensive update, after what seems like an eternity now! Unlike the global model, which receives a brand new version, the 2017 Beat facelift for India will be based on the existing car. After many spottings in complete camouflage (once such exclusive spotting is also shared on this page), undisguised pictures of the car have surfaced on the internet, credit Carwale.com.

2017 Beat – New vs Old – Changes

Here is the list of changes we can notice….

New tail-lamps

Registration plate housing moves to the bumper. (Existing Beat has it on the tail gate)

Rear reflectors are now spaced out a little.

New headlamps which are less sporty but render a more mature look to the car

The sleeker front grille now connects both the headlamps

The front and rear bumpers are modified to accommodate the changes.

The exterior design, as expected, shares a lot of cues with the Essentia sedan and Beat Active the, other two cars being prepared by Chevrolet for our market (apart from the Next-Gen Trailblazer and New Cruze that are being planned for the coming two years). Interiors are also expected to go through a fairly detailed overhaul along with new additions to the features list.

If we talk about powertrains, expect 2017 Beat facelift to continue to be powered by the same 1.2 litre petrol and 1.0 litre diesel engines with minor tweaks to churn out higher overall efficiency.

While we are at this, and hope that Essentia (the sub 4 meter version of this Beat hatchback) will get the regular 1.3 liter four cylinder diesel engine, Chevrolet should offer it as an option (or even as standard) in one or more higher variants. Since the car is already stripping off its camouflage, we expect its launch sometime during the early part of 2017.

