Deal of the Month: Top End Cruze LTZ MT Only at 13.95 Lakhs

Chevrolet Car offers for January 2017

In order to increase its falling sales, Chevrolet has turned to awarding massive discounts on its cars. They are offering superb deals on almost all cars but the deal of the month is the Rs 2.45 Lakh slash on the price of the Cruze LTZ MT.

After this offer, Cruze LTZ, which is the top model in the Manual Transmission range, is being offered at only Rs 13.95 Lakhs. Its older price, according to Chevrolet, was Rs 16.40 Lakhs! Prices of all the variants according to Chevrolet’s website are

Cruze LT MT – Rs 12.95 Lakh

Cruze LTZ MT – Rs 14.95 Lakh

Cruze LTZ AT – Rs 15.95 Lakh

Looking at these prices, it appears that the company has rationalised the range and have reduced prices across all trims. And since the advertised new offer price for the LTZ MT variant is 13.95 Lakhs, the above quoted prices are now the ‘regular’ prices (without discounts).

Chevrolet Car Offers for January 2017

Apart from this, offers on other Chevrolet cars are as under..

Beat – Special offer price of Rs 3.69 Lakh. Old price Rs 4.32 Lakh

Sail Sedan – Special price of Rs 4.99 Lakh. Old price Rs 5.76 Lakh

Tavera – Benefits of upto 1 Lakhs

Enjoy MPV – Available at Rs 6.30 Lakh. Old price Rs 7.88 Lakh

Trailblazer – Available at Rs 23.95 Lakhs

*all prices ex-showroom in Delhi

Almost all of these offers have been running since last month (Dec 2016) and they have extended them till 31st January 2017. You also get a 3 year (or 1 lakh km) warranty and 5 year roadside assistance on all chevrolet cars.

Chevrolet India is already testing the 2017 Beat and sub 4 meter Essentia sedan which will be launched this year. They have also announced the Next-Gen Trailblazer and New-Gen Cruze for our market.

