Days Before Launch Ignis Variants Revealed from ARAI Document; No AMT on Alpha

Ignis variants – total 15: including manual and AMT

Ignis, which is scheduled to be launched in India around 13th of January is the next big thing from Maruti. The funky car, which is touted to be a replacement for Ritz, has already got a lot of positive hype around it, despite sporting one of the worst rear designs.

After Maruti officially announced its details, variants of Ignis have been revealed through an ARAI document shared at Team-BHP and here is their list…

Ignis Variants – Petrol

Ignis Sigma Manual

Ignis Delta Manual

Ignis Zeta Manual

Ignis Alpha Manual

Ignis ‘Taxi’ Manual?

Ignis Petrol AMT variants

Ignis Delta AMT

Ignis Zeta AMT

Ignis Taxi AMT

Ignis Variants – Diesel

Ignis Delta Manual

Ignis Zeta Manual

Ignis Alpha Manual

Ignis Taxi Manual

Ignis Diesel AMT Variants

Ignis Delta AMT

Ignis Zeta AMT

Ignis Taxi AMT

Quick Pointers

There is no base ‘Sigma’ variant for Ignis diesel. However, Ignis petrol will start with ‘Sigma’ – primarily done to keep the entry cost low. Baleno is offered with the Sigma variant on both diesel and petrol.

AMT is offered in both the mid variants – Zeta and Delta. Top of the line Alpha variant, for some reason, doesn’t get the option of AMT. This is uniform across the fuel options. This is the same strategy they follow for Baleno which may have worked. However, we believe Delta and Alpha should be offered with AMT options for proper differentiation and wider appeal.

There are a few ‘Taxi’ variants which probably hints at the fact that Maruti has got Ignis registered for commercial taxi market as well.

It will be interesting to see how Maruti stuffs the Ignis with features variantwise. Though it is going to Nexa, sensibly it should be placed under Swift, right in the gap the omission of Ritz has created.

In terms of engines, Ignis will get the 1.2 liter K-series petrol motor and the 1.3 liter DDIS diesel engine similar to Swift/Ritz. They have officially confirmed that there will be no SHVS for now and the all-grip AWD is also not being considered.

Comments