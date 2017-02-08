New dual-tone Liva price is upto Rs 15,000 more than the regular variants…

Toyota has launched new dual tone Etios Liva in India with minor cosmetic enhancements. As the name suggests, Dual tone Liva comes in dual-colour shades and offers the following features..

Dual Tone Liva Features

front grille with black finish

chrome fog lamp bezel

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Roof spoiler

piano black instrument panel

removable rear headrests

Dual front airbags – driver and passenger

ABS and EBD across all variants

3 point ELR (Emergence Locking Retractor) seatbelts for all five seats

New ISOFIX child seat locks for all models

Dual Tone Liva Price & Variants

V petrol Rs 5.94 Lakh VX Petrol Rs 6.45 Lakh V diesel Rs 7.24 Lakh VX diesel Rs 7.61 Lakh

*prices ex-showroom Mumbai

As compared to the regular variants, the increment in prices is Rs 10,000 for VX grades and Rs 15,000 for the V trims.

Dual Tone Liva Colours

The dual tone Liva is available in the following colour combinations

Vermilion Red

Super White

Ultramarine Blue

Basically, with the success of dual-tone colours manufacturers are launching new variants with similar colour tones. We have already seen Brezza, EcoSport etc offer higher variants in dual-tone colours.

The first dual-tone Etios was introduced during the festive season of 2015 and in September 2016 Toyota launched the Platinum Etios and Liva which have helped register a growth of 7 percent in the last quarter of 2016.

Next Read: Very Radical Toyota C-HR Crossover Coming to India Next Year





Comments