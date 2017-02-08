New dual-tone Liva price is upto Rs 15,000 more than the regular variants…

Toyota has launched new dual tone Etios Liva in India with minor cosmetic enhancements. As the name suggests, Dual tone Liva comes in dual-colour shades and offers the following features..

Dual Tone Liva Features

  • front grille with black finish
  • chrome fog lamp bezel
  • Electrically foldable ORVMs
  • Roof spoiler
  • piano black instrument panel

  • removable rear headrests
  • Dual front airbags – driver and passenger
  • ABS and EBD across all variants
  • 3 point ELR (Emergence Locking Retractor) seatbelts for all five seats
  • New ISOFIX child seat locks for all models

Dual Tone Liva Price & Variants

V petrol Rs 5.94 Lakh
VX Petrol Rs 6.45 Lakh
V diesel Rs 7.24 Lakh
VX diesel Rs 7.61 Lakh

*prices ex-showroom Mumbai

As compared to the regular variants, the increment in prices is Rs 10,000 for VX grades and Rs 15,000 for the V trims.

Dual Tone Liva Colours

The dual tone Liva is available in the following colour combinations

  • Vermilion Red
  • Super White
  • Ultramarine Blue

Basically, with the success of dual-tone colours manufacturers are launching new variants with similar colour tones. We have already seen Brezza, EcoSport etc offer higher variants in dual-tone colours.

Dual tone Liva Price pics blue

The first dual-tone Etios was introduced during the festive season of 2015 and in September 2016 Toyota launched the Platinum Etios and Liva which have helped register a growth of 7 percent in the last quarter of 2016.

Next Read: Very Radical Toyota C-HR Crossover Coming to India Next Year


Comments

SOURCEToyota
SHARE
Saad
The brain behind MotorBash - an auto-nut!