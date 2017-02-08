New dual-tone Liva price is upto Rs 15,000 more than the regular variants…
Toyota has launched new dual tone Etios Liva in India with minor cosmetic enhancements. As the name suggests, Dual tone Liva comes in dual-colour shades and offers the following features..
Dual Tone Liva Features
- front grille with black finish
- chrome fog lamp bezel
- Electrically foldable ORVMs
- Roof spoiler
- piano black instrument panel
- removable rear headrests
- Dual front airbags – driver and passenger
- ABS and EBD across all variants
- 3 point ELR (Emergence Locking Retractor) seatbelts for all five seats
- New ISOFIX child seat locks for all models
Dual Tone Liva Price & Variants
|V petrol
|Rs 5.94 Lakh
|VX Petrol
|Rs 6.45 Lakh
|V diesel
|Rs 7.24 Lakh
|VX diesel
|Rs 7.61 Lakh
*prices ex-showroom Mumbai
As compared to the regular variants, the increment in prices is Rs 10,000 for VX grades and Rs 15,000 for the V trims.
Dual Tone Liva Colours
The dual tone Liva is available in the following colour combinations
- Vermilion Red
- Super White
- Ultramarine Blue
Basically, with the success of dual-tone colours manufacturers are launching new variants with similar colour tones. We have already seen Brezza, EcoSport etc offer higher variants in dual-tone colours.
The first dual-tone Etios was introduced during the festive season of 2015 and in September 2016 Toyota launched the Platinum Etios and Liva which have helped register a growth of 7 percent in the last quarter of 2016.
