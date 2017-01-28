Update 28 Jan 2017: Now we have 21 cars that run on this engine and a lot more are coming up. Its elder brethren – the 1.6L MJD is only used by Maruti and surprisingly no Fiat car gets one so far! Check out the updated list…

Often called as the National Engine of India, Fiat’s 1.3 liter MultiJet diesel engine is one motor which is used by many manufacturers here in India on their cars in various forms. There are a lot of people who are interested to know the list and here we compile it for you…

List of Companies That Share this Engine in India:

Tata Motors : 2 Cars

Maruti Suzuki : 8 Cars

Premier : 1 Car

Chevrolet : 4 Cars

Fiat : 6 Cars

These are broadly the tunes/forms in which this engine is used in India.

One which produces 75 PS of power and 190 Nm of torque – mostly used in B segment hatchbacks. These cars generally use Fixed Geometry Turbocharger. Power and torque figures vary with different manufacturers. Second, which produces 90 PS of power and 200 Nm of torque – for premium hatchbacks and C-segment sedans. These cars generally use Variable Geometry Turbocharger. Again, specs are different in different cars. And then there is the third category which is a 3-cylinder form which is used on Chevy Beat Diesel.

List of 1.3L Multijet Cars

List of all current cars which use Fiat’s 1.3L MultiJet diesel engine…

Chevrolet

Beat Sail Hatch Sail Sedan Enjoy MPV

Fiat

Linea Punto Evo Punto Pure Linea Classic Avventura Urban Cross









Maruti Suzuki

Swift hatch Ignis cross hatch Dzire compact sedan Ertiga MPV Ciaz sedan S-Cross Crossover Vitara Brezza compact SUV Baleno premium hatchback

Tata

Zest compact sedan Bolt hatchback

Premier

Rio 1.3 Multijet compact SUV

Upcoming Multijet Diesel Cars

Upcoming Cars/facelifts that will use Fiat’s MultiJet diesel engine

A bigger 1.6L Multijet diesel does duty on the S-Cross but it has not tasted any major success, primarily because of its price. Rumour suggest that Ciaz may get this motor sometime this year.

