Grand i10 Facelift Launch Next Month; New Xcent Coming Soon Too

Grand i10 facelift launch is expected next month; will share design cues from its European version. New Xcent also coming soon, hopefully with a better rear…

For the month of November 2016, both Grand i10 as well as Xcent registered impressive sales (dispatches) of 11,059 and 3623 respectively. Meanwhile Hyundai has already started testing the Grand i10 facelift on our roads (check spy pics) and the Xcent facelift is also expected to be coming up for final on-road validations soon.

Economic Times reports that Hyundai will launch the new 2017 Grand i10 facelift in India as early as next month (February 2017), which will be within four months of its global unveil in Paris. In terms of changes, Indian Grand i10 facelift is expected to borrow its looks from the European version which means that there could be changes to the headlamps, grille, bumper etc.

Sibling Xcent is also getting a facelift which will come in a few months from now. 2017 Xcent is expected to look very similar to its sibling with a much better rear section. Current Xcent’s rear looks like it is from the 90s era and the overall car doesn’t look a lot fresher either. Both the cars are expected to continue with the same 1.1 Liter diesel and 1.2 Liter petrol engines with minor tweaks.

This also means that there are handsome discounts being offered on the current versions. According to the official website, Hyundai was offering the current Grand i10 for benefits of upto Rs 91,000 for the diesel (and upto Rs 83,000 on petrol) whereas the compact sedan was on discounts of upto Rs 47,000 on both petrol and diesel variants.

It must also be noted that two rival compact sedans – Tata Kite 5 and Chevrolet Essentia will also be launching during the early part of the year.

