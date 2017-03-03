Mobilio discontinued? Falling sales take a toll?

Honda, which has been struggling in the Indian market, has shared the official sales figures for the month of February 2017, which also includes individual modelwise sales break-up (the only manufacturer who does that!).

In terms of overall numbers, they have registered growth of 9.4 percent by selling 14,249 units in the domestic market (Feb 2016 sales 13,020 units). As has been the case of late, most of the sales share has been taken by City and Amaze, with Jazz pitching in with a few additional numbers.

However, the list did NOT include Mobilio! This is for the first time, since its launch couple of years back, Honda has missed Mobilio and that makes it abundantly clear that the car did NOT sell a single unit last month. Its a production pause for sure and most probably it may also mean an end to Mobilio completely!

Mobilio, clearly because of its over-ambitious pricing, has never got any kind of sales push during its lifetime. It was further hampered by sibling BR-V which looks very similar to the MPV. Mobilio sold only 63 units in January 2017 and has averaged about 100 units in the last three months of sale.

In comparison, BR-V which is marketed as a compact SUV, is averaging around 1200 units a month, which is also not very encouraging. Honda has also launched a facelifted Mobilio in international markets but we doubt a refresh will do any good to its luck.

We have put in a word with Honda for an official statement on this. Let us see what they have to say..





