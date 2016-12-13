i20 Active-Rival Honda WR-V India Launch Expected in March; 5 Points You Need to Know

The all-important WR-V launch in India is expected within three months from now. After a few recent flops, Honda badly needs a decent seller…

It is raining soft roaders everywhere. After BR-V, Honda’s next shot in this segment will be an even softer WR-V. WR-V was unveiled at the Sao Paulo Motor Show in Brazil in November.

WR-V Engine & Details

Based on the Jazz (called as ‘Fit’ in Brazil), the WR-V, or the Winsome Runabout Vehicle (wait… what?), looks way sharper than the hatchback. Higher ground clearance, body cladding and bigger wheel rims are prominent takeaways from the production model.

Engine specifications have not been confirmed. However, for our market, it is likely to carry the same 90 bhp 1.2 Liter i-Vtec petrol engine as well as the 100 bhp 1.5 Liter i-Dtec diesel engine combos. Apart from the manual transmissions, WR-V may also get the CVT gearbox with the petrol engine (only).

WR-V Design

Speaking of design characteristics, the front bumper has been chiselled sharp and has subtle muscular hints. The headlamp brings memories of the Jazz but now flaunts black inserts. Doors and rear fenders are the same while the tailgate is new. The moment we talk about rear lamps, Jazz’ inspiration comes flooding back. Take a look…

The WR-V also gets faux aluminium skid plates. It also comes with a grille with chrome inserts inspired from the BR-V.

WR-V Launch Date

According to Autocar, WR-V is expected to be launched in India in March 2017 that is just three months away.

WR-V Price & Placement

Quite clearly, WR-V will sit just ahead of the Jazz and under their compact SUV BR-V. Considering that BR-V has not been able to do well (so far, majorly because of lack of features and high prices), WR-V is expected to be more sensibly priced along with being fairly well kitted. We estimate the ex-showroom price range between 6.5 Lakhs to 10 Lakhs.

WR-V Competition

As you can guess, WR-V will fight out with all the soft-roaders, crossovers, compact SUVs of this space which includes…

Fiat Avventura

Hyundai i20 Active

Maruti Brezza

Ford EcoSport

The good thing going in favour of WR-V is that it looks fairly different from Jazz (at least from the front). Jazz is doing between 2500 to 4000 units every month (based on the data for the last 6 months) and Honda would be expecting nothing less than half of this to make a case for WR-V. But, will it strike?

Next Read: Honda BRV vs Mobilio: List of 6+ Differences & Price Comparo





Comments