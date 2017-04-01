Innova Crysta Touring Sport will be the new top of the line range…

Toyota is preparing a special edition of its fast selling Innova Crysta. Likely to be called as Touring Sport, they already sell a similar variant under the badge ‘Venturer’ in Indonesia.

In a latest update, the Innova Crysta Touring Sport has been spotted at some dealership in Gujarat (going by the temporary registration number). There is this forceful inclusion of black coloured body cladding all around to make it look butch. They have also used chrome generously, which to us, makes it look cheap, specially in that darker Maroon shade where it is more prominent.

Engine options will remain the same and it is expected to be offered with manual as well as automatic gearbox options.

In terms of features, it gets 16 inch alloy wheels and will be based on the top of the line ZX variant with similar equipments. However, Autocar, the originator of these pics, says that it will only be available as a six-seater with leather captain seats.

Looking at the completeness of these display vehicles, launch should only be a few days/weeks away. Autocar says it will be launched in India next month.

