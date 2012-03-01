Know Registration Details of Any Car in Seconds

Homepage 

A few days back when I was in the market to buy a used off-road machine, I terribly wished if I could get an easier way to make sure the supposedly owner of the vehicle is not playing upon me by showing forged documents and ownership records.

You sold off your car to a known/unknown person and have completed all the formalities of changing ownership of your sold car from your end and wish to know if the transfer of ownership has actually been done or not?

You are caught or a witness to an accident or any emergency…

In all the above cases you wish we have a simplified procedure of knowing the actual registration details of the car/bike. Don’t you? In case yes, then read how easy it actually has become now!

You just need to type in an SMS and send and voila! here you receive your inquired details.

Type vahan and the required registration number and send it to 092-1235-7123. For example, your car’s registration number is MH14AA1000, you needs to type in ‘vahan MH14AA1000’ and send it to the number listed above.

This is personally tested on all my vehicles ie Maharashtra and MP and it really is one of the easiest ways to know automobile registration details.

I have received SMS in not more than 30 seconds. Details included in the SMS:

  1. Registration No:
  2. RTO office:
  3. Owner number:
  4. Owner Name:
  5. Vehicle:
  6. Regn/Fit:
  7. Road Tax Paid:

For me, only the SMS base charges applied.

Let us use this in all correct ways.


Comments

  • ben

    I got only RC/FC details and tax details. No ownership details

  • TEST

    rc/fc expiry date & financer : kotak mahindra bank received in sms

  • sanjeev

    i got no response i had sent two messages from my friends mobile.

  • Yogendra

    please provide details of MH31CP9407

    Owner Name–

  • hitesh

    Is there any android app for vehicles registration & owner details check pls help

  • Bhaskar

    Hi i want to purchase a bike,So i want to know whether the bike owner is genuine or not so tried the above procedure but i am not getting the details of the owner i am jst getting the RC/FC details and validity. So can anyone suggest me how to get the details of Ownership?

  • Prabhakar Mhatre

    I got only RC/FC details and tax details. No ownership details shown in your message. So can anyone suggest me how to get the details of Ownership?

  • Abhishek

    It doesn’t work have been trying since almost a month but always failed in getting the result, I think the Number itself is not in USE.

  • Shubham

    Please provide details of MH14 EH 5919

  • i want to know the registration details of the car no MH14DX3501

  • Rishit Khandelwal

    pls give me the details of this car, I’m going to buy this car so need to authentic the transaction. Car number MH 02 AL 6968

  • Shabbir Mansoor

    Please if anyone can provide me with info on MH01 K 2577

  • Shailesh

    SMS to 07738299899 works!!!
    Type vahan

  • nikhil

    this is not working properly

  • punit shah

    No reply at all