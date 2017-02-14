At an event in Delhi, Honda has launched the 2017 City facelift in India today. New City prices suggest that they want to distance it from the arch-rival Ciaz. The entry variants have been slashed and in place Honda has introduced a new top of the line trim.

2017 City facelift Changes

City was introduced in India in 1998 and so far it has sold more than 6.5 lakh units across the country. Here are the changes the latest iteration comes with..

Minor updates to the front and rear design.

Integrated LED DRL (standard), inline LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, LED RR Combi, LED license plate lamps, trunk spoiler with LED.

16 inch alloy wheels and wider tyres

New diamond-cut two-tone alloy wheels.

New top of the line ZX variant has been introduced. Entry variants discontinued.

Auto-folding door mirrors in higher variants.

Safety features like – Dual SRS front airbags, ABS, EBD, 3-point ELR seat belts, ISOFIX compatible rear seats, rear windshield defogger are standard across all variants.

Top of the line ZX trim gets 6-airbags – 2 front, 2 side curtain, 2 front seat side.

ZX also gets automatic headlights, headlamp auto-off timer and automatic rain-sensing wipers.

Interiors

New 17.7 cm Touchscreen infotainment system called as Digipad with satellite linked navigation, voice recognition, Bluetooth telephony, 1.5 GB internal memory, audio streaming, 2-USB-in slots, 2 microSD slots and 1 HDMI port. It also has Wi-Fi support for internet and Mirror Link for smartphone connectivity.

soft-touch dashboard on passenger side

ZX trim has adjustable rear headrests.

City Facelift Engines

City continues with the same set of 1.5 liter petrol and diesel engines. The petrol motor produces 119 PS at 6600 rpm and 145 Nm at 4600 rpm. It comes with the option of a 5-speed manual transmission or CVT with 7-speed paddle shifters. The diesel engine is good for 100 PS at 3600 rpm and 200 Nm at 1750 rpm and comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Honda also informs that they have deployed new methods to reduce NVH in the new City diesel.

City Fuel Efficiency

2017 City Diesel MT 25.6 kmpl 2017 City Petrol MT 17.4 kmpl 2017 City Petrol CVT 18 kmpl

For some reason, diesel has seen a fuel economy reduction. The outgoing model was rated at 26 kmpl.

2017 City Colours

Honda is offering the new City in five colours

White Orchid Pearl Carnelian Red Pearl Alabaster Silver Metallic Golden Brown Metallic Modern Steel Metallic (new)

2017 City Prices & Variants

New City prices & five variants are as follows

Petrol

City S Rs 8,49,990 City SV Rs 9,53,990 City V Rs 999,990 City VX Rs 11,64,990 City V CVT Rs 11,53,990 City VX CVT Rs 12,84,990 City ZX CVT Rs 13,52,990

Diesel

City SV Rs 10,75,990 City V Rs 11,55,990 City VX Rs 12,86,990 City ZX Rs 13,56,990

*all prices ex-showroom Delhi for Metallic colours

As compared to the older car, City prices have seen an upward trend. Honda has slashed the entry ‘E’ variant on both the fuel options and even the ‘S’ variant for the diesel. And the introduction of new ZX variant clearly suggests that this is a conscious decision to promote the new City as a more upmarket car and distance itself from Ciaz. It is also an indication that Honda now wants the City to play more in the C2 and D1 sedan segment. But will it fructify?

