2017 Xcent price has been increased by a few thousand rupees…
At an event in Delhi, Hyundai has officially launched the 2017 Xcent facelift in India. The car gains a new Grand i10 like face but clearly the instructions to the design engineers were for the rear. Interestingly, now the new rear looks slightly overdone!
2017 Xcent Facelift Changes & Features
- Since its introduction in 2014, Xcent has sold more than 2.5 lakh units so far worldwide.
- It gets cascade design grille with horizontal chrome slats.
- New bumper with LED DRLs
- Swept-back headlamps
- The new rear gets two-piece wraparound tail lamps.
- Dual tone bumper
- New diesel engine
- 7.0 in touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity – apple carplay, android auto and mirror link.
- Radio with DRM compatibility
- Smartphone holder with charging point.
- Dual airbags are standard
- ABS
- Fully Automatic Temperature Control
- Cooled Glovebox
- Smart key with push button start
- New seat upholstery
2017 Xcent Engines
Petrol – The 1.2 Liter Kappa dual VTVT motor continues and produces 83 PS of peak power at 6000 rpm and 11.6 Kgm of torque at 4000 rpm. It is mated to a manual gearbox and Hyundai is also offering an automatic tyranny on this one.
Diesel – Like the Grand i10, new Xcent comes with bigger 1.2 Liter diesel motor capable of churning out 75 PS of peak power at 4000 rpm and 1.3L Multijet-rivalling 19.4 Nm of torque between 1750-2250 rpm. It is only offered with a manual gearbox.
2017 Xcent Fuel Efficiency
|Petrol MT
|20.14 kmpl
|Petrol AT
|17.36 kmpl
|Diesel MT
|25.4 kmpl
All figures ARAI certified
2017 Xcent Price
|Model
|Petrol
|Diesel
|Xcent E
|Rs 5,38,381
|Rs 6,28,281
|Xcent E+
|Rs 5,93,265
|Rs 6,83,165
|Xcent S
|Rs 6,29,254
|Rs 7,19,154
|Xcent SX
|Rs 6,73,765
|Rs 7,63,667
|Xcent SX(O)
|Rs 7,51,772
|Rs 8,41,670
|Xcent S AT
|Rs 7,09,916
*all prices ex-showroom Delhi
Hyundai is offering 2 years warranty on Xcent and there is no mileage boundation. They also promise lowest cost of maintenance in the segment.
