At an event in Delhi, Hyundai has officially launched the 2017 Xcent facelift in India. The car gains a new Grand i10 like face but clearly the instructions to the design engineers were for the rear. Interestingly, now the new rear looks slightly overdone!

2017 Xcent Facelift Changes & Features

Since its introduction in 2014, Xcent has sold more than 2.5 lakh units so far worldwide.

It gets cascade design grille with horizontal chrome slats.

New bumper with LED DRLs

Swept-back headlamps

The new rear gets two-piece wraparound tail lamps.

Dual tone bumper

New diesel engine

7.0 in touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity – apple carplay, android auto and mirror link.

Radio with DRM compatibility

Smartphone holder with charging point.

Dual airbags are standard

ABS

Fully Automatic Temperature Control

Cooled Glovebox

Smart key with push button start

New seat upholstery

2017 Xcent Engines

Petrol – The 1.2 Liter Kappa dual VTVT motor continues and produces 83 PS of peak power at 6000 rpm and 11.6 Kgm of torque at 4000 rpm. It is mated to a manual gearbox and Hyundai is also offering an automatic tyranny on this one.

Diesel – Like the Grand i10, new Xcent comes with bigger 1.2 Liter diesel motor capable of churning out 75 PS of peak power at 4000 rpm and 1.3L Multijet-rivalling 19.4 Nm of torque between 1750-2250 rpm. It is only offered with a manual gearbox.

2017 Xcent Fuel Efficiency

Petrol MT 20.14 kmpl Petrol AT 17.36 kmpl Diesel MT 25.4 kmpl

All figures ARAI certified

2017 Xcent Price

Model Petrol Diesel Xcent E Rs 5,38,381 Rs 6,28,281 Xcent E+ Rs 5,93,265 Rs 6,83,165 Xcent S Rs 6,29,254 Rs 7,19,154 Xcent SX Rs 6,73,765 Rs 7,63,667 Xcent SX(O) Rs 7,51,772 Rs 8,41,670 Xcent S AT Rs 7,09,916

*all prices ex-showroom Delhi

Hyundai is offering 2 years warranty on Xcent and there is no mileage boundation. They also promise lowest cost of maintenance in the segment.

