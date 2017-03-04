Baleno RS price undercuts its competition but is it ‘hot’ enough…?

As has been in the news for a long time now, Maruti Suzuki has finally introduced their 1.0 Liter Boosterjet engine in India with the launch of Baleno RS.

Boosterjet Engine

This is a 1.0 Liter 3-cylinder direct injection turbocharged engine which develops 20 percent higher power and 30 percent greater torque than the 1.2 Liter naturally aspirated motor. In terms of numbers, this 998 cc mill produces 150 Nm of peak torque which is spread over a wider band between 1700 to 4500 rpm and a maximum power of 100 bhp at 5500 rpm.

It is an all aluminium motor which is a derivative of the K10 motor which does duty on a lot of Maruti’s entry level cars like WagonR, Celerio etc.

Baleno RS Launched

Baleno RS is the first car in the lineup to get this engine. RS stands for Road Sport and Maruti claims that the performance oriented Baleno will perform in city roads as well as highways. To differentiate it from the regular road going Baleno, the RS variant comes with minor differences in styling and a sports kit.

Baleno RS is available only in the top Alpha trim and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. In terms of features it gets dual airbags, all four disc brakes, rear parking sensors with camera, smartplay infotainment system etc.

Maruti also proudly flaunts that Baleno RS is ahead in safety and has been crash tested at Rohtak R&D center and meets the future safety norms like Pedestrian safety compliance, Side impact compliance, Frontal offset impact compliance and also gets ISOFIX child-seat restraint anchorages.

Baleno RS Price

Baleno RS ex-showroom Delhi 8.69 Lakhs

The regular Baleno Alpha costs Rs 7.30 Lakhs ex-showroom in Delhi which means you will need to shell out more than 1.5 Lakhs on the on road price to get yourself the hotter hatch.

Baleno RS Specifications & Colours

Length 3,995 mm Colours · Fire Red · Pearl Arctic White · Premium Urban Blue · Premium Silver · Granite Grey · Ray Blue · Autumn Orange Height 1,510 mm Width 1,745 mm Max Torque 150Nm @1700 – 4500rpm Max Power 75kW@5500rpm Engine Capacity 998 cc Boot Space 339 litres (VDA Method) Wheel Base 2,520 mm Ground Clearance 170 mm (Unladen)

