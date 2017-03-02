Force has been pretty vocal that they will introduce a BS4 version of Gurkha, India’s most potent affordable off-roader. And after a long wait the new Gurkha has been launched.

Called as the Gurkha Xplorer it continues with the 2.6 liter 2596 cc diesel engine which is now Common Rain and has been updated to meet BS4 emission norms. It produces 85 bhp of peak power at 3200 rpm and 230 Nm of max torque between 1400 to 2400 rpm. The BS3 Gurkha, in comparison, churned out 82 PS of power and its peak torque was limited to 1800 to 2000 rpm.

The motor is mated to a new G28 5-speed transmission. It is offered in 3-door variant which is 3992 mm in length (2400 mm wheelbase) and a 5-door variant which has been lengthened to 4342 mm (2750 mm wheelbase). Ground clearance has been lowered to 205 mm for the 3-door variant and 190 mm for the bigger version (older Gurkha had a 210 mm GC).

Force has also reduced the turning radius of Gurkha from 5.8 meter of the older version to 5.65 meter for the new Xplorer variant. The 5-door version however has a massive 6.25 meter turning radius. They have also redesigned the front with a simpler no-frills look and a more off-roader like simpler mudguards.

The new Gurkha is available in four colors

Cooper Red

Superior White

Matt black

Silver

It continues to be available in hard top and soft top trims and seating capacity ranging from five to eight!

New BS4 Gurkha Price (Xplorer Edition)

According to Mangalore Force, a dealership of the company, prices of the new Gurkha start from 9.35 Lakhs ex-showroom.

This is a fresh salvo from the company as they are down and out from the market, almost. Force only sold 10 units in February 2017 which also tells us that there is not a lot of market for niche products!

