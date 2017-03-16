With the exit of the ‘J’ variant, Corolla Altis price overshoots Elantra comfortably now…

Toyota has launched the 2017 Corolla Altis in India. It is a decent facelift and comes with few cosmetic changes, refreshed interiors and new features. They have also rejigged the variant lineup of the D-segment sedan.

Corolla Altis Facelift Changes & Features

It gets a sleeker and very attractive front and a refreshed rear.

Toyota has also lent some changes to the car’s interiors including a refreshed dashboard.

2017 Corolla Altis comes with new LED headlamps with DRLs and LED tail lamps.

The alloys are also new.

In terms of safety, Corolla Altis facelift gets upto 7 airbags, stability control and hill start assist control, ABS, EBD and BA.

Toyota is also offering a new colour Phantom Brown in addition to the existing White pearl crystal shine, silver mica metallic, celestial black, super white, champagne mica metallic, and grey metallic.

Corolla Altis Facelift Engines

The new Corolla altis continues with the same set of engines.

1.8 liter petrol which produces 140 PS of peak power at 6400 rpm and 173 Nm of max torque at 4000 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional CVT gearbox with 7-Speed sequential shiftmatic which also comes with paddle shifters and Sport mode.

which produces of peak power at 6400 rpm and 173 Nm of max torque at 4000 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional CVT gearbox with 7-Speed sequential shiftmatic which also comes with paddle shifters and Sport mode. 1.4 liter diesel engine which churns out two segment lesser 88 PS of peak power at 3800 rpm and 205 Nm of max toque between 1800 to 2800 rpm. It is coupled with a 6-speed manual transmission. It is ridiculous as to how can they continue milking this puny motor on a D segment sedan!

2017 Corolla Altis Price & Variants

The 2017 Corolla Altis is offered in three variants and a total of 6 trims. There is no entry J variant now.

Variant Prices Altis G MT Petrol Rs 17.36 Lakh Altis G CVT Petrol Rs 17.52 Lakh Altis GL MT Petrol Rs 18.30 Lakh Altis VL CVT Petrol Rs 19.91 Lakh Altis G MT Diesel Rs 17.36 Lakh Altis GL MT Diesel Rs 19.05 Lakh

*all prices ex-showroom Delhi

The overall car, since the new-gen version was launched, has looked beautiful. However, they should consider offering a more sense making diesel engine under that hood. That 1.4 liter motor is terribly underpowered!

