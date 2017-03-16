WR-V Price may not be to everybody’s liking….

Jazz based Honda WR-V has been launched in India at an event in Delhi today. This is the second launch in succession after the 2017 City facelift which made way last month.

WR-V Changes & Features

WR-V stands for Winsome Runabout Vehicle and like you, we have no clue what is the logic of this name!

It is a Jazz underneath but spruced up to look slightly more muscular, to be portrayed as a crossover.

It gets a raised bonnet, thicker grille, headlamps with DRLs and new bumpers.

In terms of changes, WR-V gets a 23 mm higher ground clearance (188 mm) as compared to Jazz.

WR-V also comes with reworked suspension and bigger 16 inch wheels.

It is longer than Jazz and also offers a slightly bigger boot.

In terms of features, WR-V gets a sunroof, reverse camera, touchscreen infotainment system etc.

Safety net includes ABS with EBD and front dual airbags as standard in all variants.

WR-V Engines

The same engine set continues to do duty on the WR-V.

1.2 liter i-vtec petrol churning out 90 PS of peak power and a rated fuel efficiency of 17.5 kmpl.

1.5 liter i-dtec diesel engine producing 100 PS of power. It has a rated fuel economy of 25.5 kmpl.

Both the engines come mated with manual gearboxes (5-speed for manual and 6-speed for diesel). Automatic gearbox may come at a later date.

WR-V Price & Variants

Honda is offering the WR-V in two variants each in petrol and diesel. Here are the respective prices..

Variant Price WR-V S Petrol Rs 7.75 Lakhs WR-V VX Petrol Rs 8.99 Lakhs WR-V S Diesel Rs 8.79 Lakhs WR-V VX Diesel Rs 9.99 Lakhs

*all prices ex-showroom Delhi

Ideally WR-V is a rival against i20 Active, Cross Polo and Urban Cross. However, its pricing is higher than EcoSport and Vitara Brezza, both of which are more apt to be called as compact SUVs/crossovers. It remains to be seen as to how the market reacts to it…

