Maruti Ignis Launched at Over-Optimistic Prices; You Can Get a Ciaz Diesel Instead…

Ignis price could turn away a lot of people who have booked the ‘interesting-looking’ small car…

In what seems to be a pure case of miscalculating the market sentiments, Maruti Suzuki has launched their new small car Ignis in India at prices which are too optimistic. When they have some superbly priced cars in the form of Ciaz, Baleno and even the Brezza, Ignis is purely an overestimation!

In fact, we believe the prices were probably jacked up at the last moment, after they witnessed the amount of interest in the car. Nonetheless, here are the details from its launch.

Ignis Engines

Ignis is powered by the 1197 cc K-series engine which churns out 83 PS of peak power at 6000 rpm and 113 Nm of maximum torque at 4200 rpm. The 1248 cc DDIS diesel engine produces 75 PS of max power at 4000 rpm and 190 Nm of peak torque at 2000 rpm. It weighs 825 to 860 kg for the petrol variants and 940 to 960 kg for the diesel trims and has a turning radius of 4.7 meters.

Ignis Fuel Efficiency

Here are the official ARAI certified fuel efficiency figures of Ignis

Ignis Petrol 20.89 kmpl Ignis Diesel 26.80 kmpl

With these figures, Ignis diesel becomes the sixth most fuel efficient car in India ahead of its sibling Dzire and Honda City.

Ignis Price & Variants

Ignis is offered in 11 variants and here are their respective prices

Petrol

Ignis Sigma MT Rs 4.59 Lakh Ignis Delta MT Rs 5.19 Lakh Ignis Zeta MT Rs 5.75 Lakh Ignis Alpha MT Rs 6.69 Lakh Ignis Delta Automatic (AMT) Rs 5.74 Lakh Ignis Zeta Automatic (AMT) Rs 6.30 Lakh

Diesel

Ignis Delta MT Rs 6.39 Lakh Ignis Zeta MT Rs 6.91 Lakh Ignis Alpha MT Rs 7.80 Lakh Ignis Delta AMT (Automatic) Rs 6.94 Lakh Ignis Zeta AMT (Automatic) Rs 7.46 Lakh

Ignis Price: Analysis

All the variants are priced over Ritz by a fairly big margin, so this essentially is NOT a direct replacement of the hatchback.

They have omitted the Sigma variant in diesel and this means that difference in the entry diesel and base petrol variant is a whopping Rs 1.8 Lakhs.

For the AMT (and not even a full-fledged AT) variant, they are charging a massive Rs 55,000 premium! Quite clearly this is milking the demand!

At the price of the top of the line top diesel variant of Ignis you can get the second-top trim of the much bigger Baleno (diesel)!

In bigger cities Ignis’ top diesel variants will cost over 9 Lakhs on road and for sure there is nothing in the car worthy of that amount!

For the price of the top Ignis Alpha diesel MT (Rs 7.80 Lakh) you can get Ciaz SHVS diesel VDI (Rs 7.73 Lakhs or VDI O at Rs 7.86 Lakhs), a much bigger C2 segment sedan!

The diesel variants are horrendously priced and the biggest shocker is the fact that Maruti has flaunted the word ‘Introductory prices’ which generally means that manufacturers take the liberty to increase the prices after a certain period of time. In Ignis’ case, it appears that the post-introductory prices will be lowered…!

To check out the various colour option – both exterior and interior, you can visit our earlier article where we have discussed them.

The good thing – safety features like ABS, airbags and EBD are standard across the range.

