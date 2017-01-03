2017 Tata Xenon Yodha Launched at 6.05 Lakhs; Also Gets a 4X4 Variant

Tata has launched the new 2017 Xenon range of pick-up trucks which are being promoted under a new name ‘Yodha’. It also has a 4×4 variant but the overall range is available for commercial buyers.

2017 Xenon Features

Ground clearance of 210 mm

Flat curve between 1600 to 2200 rpm

16 inch radial tyres

4 mm chassis frame

suspension with 5 leaves at the front and 9 leaves at the rear

It comes with LFL propeller shaft which Tata claims doesn’t require greasing

Service interval of the pick-up is now increased to 20,000 kms.

2017 Xenon Price & Variants

New Xenon is available in the regular single cab and double cab variants

They are also offered in 4×2 as well as 4×4 drive options.

The 2017 Xenon price starts at Rs 6.05 Lakhs for BS3 and Rs 6.19 Lakhs for BS4 for the Single cab variant.

2017 Xenon Engines

The Xenon continues with the 3.0 liter diesel engine which produces 85 bhp of peak power and 250 Nm of maximum torque. It is also offered in BS3 variant of the same engine which churns out lesser 72 bhp of power and 223 Nm of torque.

Buy Back & Other Offers

Tata is offering a buy back scheme on the Xenon where they promise to take the pick-up back at 50% of the cost after four years of ‘captive’ usage.

It also gets a cutomized AMC package of 3 years or 1 lakh kms (whichever is earlier).

Xenon also comes with a segment-best warranty of 3 years or 3 lakh kms (whichever is earlier)

In terms of cosmetic changes, we notice a few decals here and there but there are tweaks to the motor for overall performance enhancement.

