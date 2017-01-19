We list EcoSport Platinum price, list of all seven changes and pics

To catapult sales and to combat growing competition, Ford has launched the new EcoSport Platinum Edition which sits right at the top in the variant list.

2017 EcoSport Platinum Features

The new EcoSport Platinum comes with

Smart 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system which has satellite navigation and a rear view camera.

Dual tone colour theme with a black roof (seems to be the ‘in-thing’ these days).

17 inch wheels

wider 205/50 R17 tyres

new diamond-cut alloy wheels

front bumper appliques

cruise control

EcoSport Platinum Edition is being offered with the 1.5 liter diesel as well as the 1.0 liter EcoBoost petrol variants (not available for 1.5 liter petrol). There are no mechanical changes and both the engines continue to produce 100 PS (22.27 kmpl fuel efficiency) and 125 PS (18.88 kmpl fuel efficiency) of power respectively.

EcoSport Platinum Price

Being top of the line variants, both the variants command quite a significant premium. Here are the prices

1.5L EcoSport Platinum Diesel – Rs 10.69 Lakh

1.0L EcoSport Platinum Petrol EcoBoost – Rs 10.39 Lakh

In comparison, the Titanium+ variants cost Rs 9.99 Lakhs and 9.69 Lakhs respectively which means Ford is charging a hefty premium of Rs 70,000 for the addition of these seven features.

With the advent of the competition in the form of Brezza and others, EcoSport has been affected. In the last 6 months, Ford has averaged about 4000-4500 units every month except in December 2016 where it managed only 1560 units (because of demonetisation). In comparison, Brezza is doing consistent sales of over 9000 almost every month.

