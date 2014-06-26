To make its XUV500 more luring to the generic buyers against the intense and increasing competition, Mahindra is doing all it can before the facelift arrives sometime next year.

It launched the entry level W4 variant which is impeccable value for money. They introduced new colors for all variants, some of which were limited to the top of the line W8. And now, we hear through a post on Team-BHP that the company is offering the option of extended warranty on the flagship SUV.

It must be known that till now Mahindra offered all XUV500s with standard warranty of 3 years and 1 Lac kms. And now, buyers will have the option of choosing either one of the following option in addition to the standard warranty.

Mahindra XUV500 Extended Warranty:

1 year: 4th Year or 1.2 Lac kms: Approx Rs 13,000 to Rs 16,000

2 years: 4th and 5th year or 1.5 lac kms: Approx 21,000 to Rs 23,000

They say, this extended warranty is applicable on all variants of XUV500 including the W4. Apart from this, Mahindra is also offering Extended Roadside Assistance, in partnership with Bajaj Allianz, for a period of 5 years.

Apart from the regular 24×7 roadside assistance you will have the comfort of flatbed towing service free of charge to closest Mahindra service station, upto 5 liters of free fuel if you run out of fuel and taxi charges till the nearest Mahindra service center.

XUV500 has been known for some niggling issues and with the optional extended warranty owners can be rest assured by paying a nominal extra.

Mahindra has very recently launched a new Sportz Edition and has plans to launch a more powerful automatic variant sometime next year.

