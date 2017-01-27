8 of India’s Most Fuel Efficient Cars with rated fuel efficiency of over 26 km/l listed. And all of them are under 10 Lakhs…

In a country crazy about fuel efficiency, car makers have been trying hard to squeeze yet another kilometre out of that tiny drop of fuel. Traditionally known as the hot bed of Maruti, the game has become an open race now with more and more players going for the kill. In fact, the numbers keep on rising with every new car!

Following is a list of 8 cars which have an ARAI certified fuel efficiency of 26 kmpl or more and are priced under Rs 10 lakhs. One thing which is very important to note is that all these cars run on diesel. This is an important fact to consider in lights of recent events where the authorities have started eyeing diesel as an evil.

Most Fuel Efficient Cars in India

1.Maruti Ciaz SHVS

Ciaz Fuel efficiency 28.09 kmpl

Max Power: 88.5 bhp at 4,000 rpm

Peak Torque: 200 Nm at 1,750 rpm

Price: Rs 7.73 lakhs to Rs 9.54 lakhs (ex-Delhi)

The Ciaz SHVS is the most fuel efficient car in India. Maruti claims to have an ARAI certified rating of 28.09 kmpl! Mated with the familiar 1.3 litre DDiS mill sourced from Fiat, the car gets Suzuki’s smart hybrid technology. This includes an integrated starter generator which helps in improving the fuel efficiency by supplementing the engine’s power.

2.Maruti Celerio Diesel:

Celerio Fuel Efficiency 27.6 kmpl

Max Power: 46.9 bhp at 3,500 rpm

Peak Torque: 125 Nm at 2,000 rpm

Price: Rs 4.81 lakhs to Rs 5.90 lakhs (ex-Delhi)

Before Ciaz, Celerio’s tiny diesel mill held the distinction of the most fuel efficient motor in the country. Packed under the hood is a small, all-aluminium 793 cc twin cylinder engine mated with a compact turbocharger and an intercooler. With a rated fuel economy of 27.6 kmpl, the Celerio diesel is a pretty decent city commuter perfect for short runs around the town. However, the following report will leave your surprised ->

3.Maruti Baleno diesel:

Baleno Fuel Efficiency 27.39 kmpl

Max Power: 74 bhp at 4,000 rpm

Peak Torque: 190 Nm at 2,000 rpm

Price: Rs 6.36 lakhs to Rs 8.35 lakhs (ex-Delhi)

The Baleno, despite being a premium hatchback, comes third in the list. With the same 1.3 litre DDiS mill, albeit in the 74 bhp (fixed geometry turbocharger) avatar the company has again managed to keep the figures high, real high! It is just a shade less than their own 2 cylinder mill. Built on a new platform, Baleno is trying hard to make the Maruti brand shine as a premium car maker. A feat in which it has succeeded, proof of which is the monthly sales tally of the car!

4. Honda Jazz diesel:

Jazz Fuel efficiency 27.3 kmpl

Max Power: 98.6 bhp at 3,600 rpm

Peak Torque: 200 Nm at 1,750 rpm

Price: Rs 7.11 lakhs to Rs 9.09 lakhs (ex-Delhi)

The first non Maruti car in the list, Jazz is another premium hatchback featuring in this list. With the familiar 1.5 litre i-DTEC engine, Jazz offers more power than its competitor Baleno. Recently, Honda has made some safety features as standard on the car resulting in a price increment across the range.

5. Tata Tiago diesel:

Tiago fuel efficiency 27.28 kmpl

Max Power: 69 bhp at 4,000 rpm

Peak Torque: 140 Nm at 1,800 to 3,000 rpm

Price: Rs 3.94 lakhs to Rs 5.71 lakhs

The new kid in the block, the Tiago diesel is an attempt by Tata to offer a entry level hatch with premium features. The pricing too has been spot on and the safety front has also been well covered. With a figure of 27.28 kmpl, Tiago marks Tata’s entry into the rat race of fuel efficiency. The car also boasts of two drive modes (City and Eco), a first in the segment!

6. Maruti Ignis Diesel

Ignis fuel efficiency 26.80 kmpl

Max Power: 75 PS at 4,200 rpm

Peak Torque: 190 Nm at 2,000 rpm

Price: 6.39 lakhs to Rs 7.47 lakhs (ex-Delhi)

Here is the new entrant to this list – Maruti’s weird but interesting Ignis crossover-type hatchback. It was touted to be a Ritz replacement, however, going by its optimistic pricing it ain’t one, directly. For the price of the top diesel you can get a Ciaz SHVS! Nonetheless, as is with all Marutis, this is highly fuel efficient as well.

7. Maruti Swift Dzire:

Dzire fuel efficiency 26.59 kmpl

Max Power: 74 bhp at 4,000 rpm

Peak Torque: 190 Nm at 2,000 rpm

Price: 6.15 lakhs to Rs 8.57 lakhs (ex-Delhi)

The famed 1.3 litre DDiS is back, this time in the country’s most popular compact sedan – Swift Dzire. Returning 26.59 kmpl, the car manages to squeeze out more kilometres for a litre of diesel than its hatchback sibling. It is the only car apart from Ignis to get an automated manual transmission in diesel. Maruti has started testing the 2017 Dzire in India.

7. Honda City :

City fuel efficiency 26 kmpl

Max Power: 98.6 bhp at 3,600 rpm

Peak Torque: 200 Nm at 1,750 rpm

Price: Rs 9.44 lakhs to Rs 12.54 lakhs (ex-Delhi)

New City with a diesel engine has tried to regain foothold in the C2 segment, however, after Ciaz its popularity is diminishing. Look at the prices – it starts where Ciaz’s top end is placed and you can only have one variant of the City (E MT) under that 10 lakh mark (which is also ex-showroom)! It gets the same mill as the Jazz. The 2017 City facelift is coming very soon and has been snapped in India.

So, this is it – a list of the 8 most fuel efficient cars in India at the moment. If your prime priority is fuel economy – this should be handy. Do share it across with your friends if numbers amuse them…

