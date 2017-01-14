2017 City Facelift Introduced in Thailand; Indian Launch Expected Very Soon

2017 City facelift launch in Thailand has taken place yesterday. In terms of changes, it gets a thinner (and more appealing) chrome bar on the honeycomb grille. The slightly different LED headlamps also get LED DRLs and the modified bumper rounds up the list of changes at the front.

Moving at the back, the new City facelift comes with tail-lamps which are similar in design to the current version but get internal-element changes. There is a spoiler and grille-like structure on the rear bumper to add a bit of sportiness to the car.

Among other changes, the car gets new 16 inch alloy wheels along with a new cosmic blue colour option. There are no noticeable changes on the inside and the basic interior theme has been carried over.

The Thailand-spec City continues with the 1.5 liter i-VTEC petrol engine churning out 120 PS of peak power at 6600 rpm and 145 Nm of maximum torque at 4600 rpm. The entry variant is offered with the 5-speed manual transmission whereas the rest of the trims come with the CVT box. Diesel engine is not offered in Thailand.

2017 City Facelift Prices in Thailand

Honda has increased the feature set in the car but it continues with the older price which is 550,000 baht for the base variant and ranges uptill 7,51,000 baht for the remaining variants.

City Facelift Launch in India

Honda has already been snapped shooting for the promos of the City facelift in India and according to speculations, it may be launched by the end of this month or early in February.

