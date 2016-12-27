The Most Different Yet 2017 Swift Revealed; Indian Launch in 2017

Official 2017 Swift Pics released after its global unveiling in Japan. Indian launch expected after Dzire…

The third generation Swift has been officially unveiled by Suzuki at an event in Japan. And quite clearly if the jump from the first-gen to the second gen was not convincingly different, take a look at this. Suzuki has unmistakably kept the Swift genes and worked around the looks to offer something which is more mature in terms of design. However, according to these pics, I believe the sportiness quotient has been diluted a little!

The new Swift has a resemblance with a lot of cars – elite i20, Punto, a wee bit of the new Figo and some may even get reminded of the Mini Cooper! Have a look….

2017 Swift – Design Changes

The face is completely different with a new set of headlamps which are not as swept-back as the current gen car. The grille is now a more prominent design element (also has a chrome outline), the nose is more protruding and it appears to be a slightly longer first box.

The sides also get minor cosmetic enhancements and that rear door handle is neatly tucked into the rear window frame. The blacked-out A and B pillars continue from the current car.

The new-gen Swift gets a rear which immediately reminds us of the Etios Liva. The rear bumper is not as chunky and the tail lamps look basic. The number plate housing also moves down and to kill the monotony they had to lend it a small protruding design line on the rear gate.

2017 Swift Engines

Here in India, Maruti will continue to use the 1.2 Liter K-Series petrol and 1.3 liter DDIS diesel engines on the new Swift. However, we do expect the car to gain the VGT 90 PS version of the DDIS. What is surely coming is the automatic gearbox to at least one of the fuel options.

Safely expect the next-Gen Swift to be lighter than the current version and hence better overall efficiency. But it will be interesting to see how will Maruti Suzuki keep the structural integrity of the car safe enough for our market as well.

With this, rest assured that they have previewed the 2017 Dzire as well which is already on test on our roads. In India expect the new Dzire to be launched first around April-May 2017, followed by this new Swift sometime towards the middle or second half of the same year.

