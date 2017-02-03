The 2017 Grand i10 facelift has started reaching dealerships and an official communication of its launch and price reveal will come anytime now. And as expected, its sedan version, Xcent facelift has just begun with final road testing as these pics from Motor Vikatan reveal.

The biggest change to the Xcent facelift will come in the form of a heavily redesigned rear which it so badly needs. The current Xcent’s rear is so drab that it looks to be lifted from the 90s cars! As far as we can sneak, it gets more compact and floating tail lamps which have been extended from the rear fenders and may get LED lamps. The front is expected to be very similar to the new Grand i10.

The biggest in terms of mechanicals will be the introduction of the new bigger 1.2 liter diesel engine which produces 75 PS of peak power whereas the 1.2 liter petrol will continue to do duty.

Xcent, with a new rear, would make it more pleasing and it is expected to be better equipped (with more features like touchscreen infotainment system) to face the onslaught from the new upcoming 2017 Dzire, Tata Kite 5 as well as Chevrolet Essentia, all of which are already on tests on our roads. New Xcent facelift will be launched a few months after the new Grand i10.

Next Read: Next Generation Hyundai Verna Revealed in China





Comments