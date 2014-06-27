Ever since its first advent in 2010, Renault (including Dacia) Duster has been a very successful product for the French car maker. The butch compact SUV, as we love to call it, has sold more than a million units worldwide and is set for a refreshment after the end of a 7 year life cycle according to Auto Plus magazine (via Indianautosblog.com). That puts the update to be due sometime in 2017.

According to the French site, the next-gen Duster will be getting a lot of design changes which will be in-line with the competition, the biggest of which are Nissan Juke (not available in India) and Ford EcoSport, both of which are scheduled for updates earlier.

Auto Plus has also posted some speculative rendering pics of the upcoming car. A completely new front grille with an evil looking head lamp, a redesigned tail lamp unit and rear tailgate will be gracing the beauty of the new Duster.

But more importantly, the next-gen Duster would also see much needed changes on the inside. It should get a new dashboard, better quality trim along with more safety features and equipment. This might even mean more variants to choose from. Engine options will most probably remain the same…

Renault has already launched a mid-life facelift of Duster internationally, however, for some reasons India, the fourth largest market for Duster, has been kept devoid of it till now.

We await a concrete information on the Duster facelift launch but what has been confirmed soon is the Duster 4WD that will be launched towards the end of this year. Coming back to the next-gen Renault Duster, what would you like to see?

