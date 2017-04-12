Next-Gen Verna launch around festive period this year..

Hyundai has started testing the next-gen Verna in India and it has been spotted multiple times in the recent few days. The latest sighting has been captured by a Team-BHP member.

There are two heavily disguised test mules of the new Verna. Interestingly, there is a third car in the picture – rival Honda City which is probably being used for benchmarking. One of the two Vernas seems to have broken down and was spotted being towed away by the accompanying City. There are some damages to both City and one Verna as reported by the spotter.

Hyundai unveiled the new-gen Verna in September 2016 in China. Adorning the Fluidic Sculpture 2.0 design language, it looks a lot more mature than the current version on sale and has lesser curves. It gets a wider cascading front grille, nice looking DRLs and a sloping roofline.

It is larger than the current gen car in almost all dimensions. China-spec Verna sports all-black interiors inspired from the Elantra. (View the pic & details of the new Verna here)

Next-Gen Verna Launch

According to a leaked document, it has become apparent that Hyundai is planning to launch the new Verna in India around August this year.

The India-spec car is expected to continue with the same set of 1.4 liter and 1.6 liter petrol and diesel engines with tweaks to overall efficiency. Verna has lost out the race to City and Ciaz and it will be interesting to see if this next-gen car can revive its sales.

Next Read: Carlino – Hyundai’s Sub 4 Metre Compact SUV Launch Time Announced





Comments