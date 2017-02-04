Kwid Climber launch will give Renault a more apt crossover-like rival against cars like Ignis..

Two of the most interesting cars at the Renault Pavilion at the Auto Expo 2016 were the concepts based on Kwid – Racer and Climber (pics & details). A few months back Renault’s India MD, Mr Sumit Sawhney announced the launch of a new variant of Kwid. He elaborated by saying that ‘you will see something new on the Kwid soon‘ (link to report).

It was expected that it could be one of the variants between Racer and Climber which Renault may take to production. And a latest report at Gaadiwaadi.com claims that it is the Kwid Climber launch that the company intends to do first, with the production version of the Racer concept slated for an introduction at some later date.

Kwid Climber was an enhanced off-road version of Kwid which had..

higher ground clearance

short overhangs

wider track and tyres

Side protective cladding

Skid plates

bigger bumpers

diamond-effect wheels

It was showcased in flame orange colour with the wheel arches highlighted in electric blue shade, further enhancing the SUV-ish appeal of the car. We are unsure what changes will the production version will get but apart from higher ground clearance, almost everything else could be packaged in an accessory kit and sold as an add-on, over the regular car.

Kwid Climber will definitely enhance the already butch looking hatchback and it can be positioned as a micro-SUV against the competition like Ignis etc.

