Renault Plans Five NEW Products for India; New Variant of Kwid Coming Soon!

With more than 1 lakh units of the Kwid on the streets, Renault has become stronger than ever in India. Challenging the country’s largest selling car, not only has it carved a space for itself but it has also eaten into the former’s share. With the bigger 1 liter motor and the AMT variants out in the market, Renault has plans to launch more trims to keep the buzz going..

According to a report on Economic Times, Renault has also planned a product offensive and Sumit Sawhney, company’s MD, says that they will launch one new product every year, for the next five years and by ‘new’ we believe he is talking about cars which are NOT in India yet!

For the Kwid, they started with the 800 cc version at a killer price tag, which was followed by the 1.0 litre MT version and recently the AMT and almost everything on this car is ticking the right boxes.

Speaking to Autocar India, Mr Sumit Sawhney, Renault India CEO and MD, revealed that a new variant of the Kwid is only months away. He said:

“Customers needn’t wait for years but only months to see something new on the Kwid. You will see some excitement on a sustained basis… I also look forward to seeing sustained life-cycle management. You need to have the right offering in your portfolio, where there’s something for everybody.”

The French car maker did show two concept models at the the February 2016 Auto Expo in Greater Noida – the Kwid Climber and Kwid Racer concepts (pictured on this page). The new variant(s) of Kwid being talked about here could be either based on these two or something which we are unaware of at the moment.

Renault India had the target of hitting a 5 percent market share by the year 2017. With the success of the Kwid though, they might just do that this year itself! The next goalpost? Be among the top three manufacturers in India, in terms of volume, by the year 2023. For this very target, they have plans of introducing brand new cars in India and most of them we believe will be in the sub four meter space.

They have already started testing the Captur crossover which is definitely a 2017 launch candidate. There are already rumours of New-Gen Symbol replacing Scala.





