S-Cross gets a New Avatar; Unveiled at Paris Motor Show

The S-Cross was first sold in the global market back in October 2013. Three years down the line, Suzuki has finally brought out an update to the S-Cross at the Paris Motor Show. The major upright front end gives it a more dynamic presence. Expected to go on sale in Europe in October, India launch has still not been confirmed.

The headlamps have been redesigned for a sharper look and better illumination. The LED taillamps though focus on a cleaner look with a modern touch. The crossover also gets projector headlamps, 17 inch alloy wheels, silver roof rails and skid plates. The top end variant boasts of radar brake support and dual panoramic sliding sunroof.

Powertrain options include a 1.0 litre Boosterjet (111 PS/170 Nm) and a 1.4 litre Boosterjet (140 PS/220 Nm) petrol mill. Diesel includes the 1.6 litre DDiS mill sourced from Fiat with 320 Nm of torque. All models in Europe will get engine Auto Start-Stop system. Transmission option includes both a manual and automatic gearbox. Suzuki’s Allgrip four-wheel drive system is also offered with 4 driving modes.

The S-Cross failed to kick up the volumes for Maruti in India so it remains to be seen if they introduce the updated version here. However, the raised ground clearance of 180 mm (up from 165 mm) and new looks can be its selling point.





