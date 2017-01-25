Nexon launch window has been shared by a new report…

The sub 4 metre compact SUV segment has been a great success story for car makers in India. The tale began with the Ford EcoSport. The vehicle single handedly brought back Ford India to the pedestal it is now. Tata Motors too wanted to play in volume segments to get back to a secure land. That is why they tried their hand on small cars and after Hexa, the focus has shifted to Nexon and Kite 5 compact sedan. Nexon will be their trump card in the fast growing compact-SUV segment.

A very snazzy and attention grabbing concept model was showcased by the Pune based manufacturer at the 2014 Auto Expo. Well, the company has always been known to showcase some great looking concepts at various Auto Shows around the globe. But, when the car was showcased in production ready avatar at the latest iteration of the Delhi Auto Show in February 2016, it really made people stand up and take notice!

It has been on test and various spy pics have surfaced over the internet like the ones you see on this page from Automotive India. The regular looking steel wheels give a hint that the unit spotted is most probably an entry level variant. The handsome ground clearance will do justice to the compact SUV tag. The unit sports dummy headlamps but to keep costs under check, the base variant can be expected to miss out on projectors. Also absent are roof rails and rear windscreen wiper.

Nexon Launch

According to a latest report at Economic Times, Tata is preparing the Nexon for a showdown this year, towards the second half. Brezza has taken the segment by storm and it will be interesting to see how Nexon penetrates into the segment which will also see more competition in the future.

This also probably hints at the possibility of Kite 5 compact sedan, another very interesting product in the making, getting launched earlier, followed by the compact SUV.

