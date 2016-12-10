Tata Hexa: 10 Things You Should Know [Updated with Launch Date]

We talk about Tata Hexa Price (expected), variants, engine options and other details including its launch. Update – its launch date has also been updated now…

After the brilliant Tiago, Tata’s next attempt at reviving its fortunes is the Hexa. They are playing with fire as Aria backfired badly and could easily be called as one of the biggest flops ever in India. Hexa is basically the next-gen Aria but since the name has not been in the good books of many, you see a change.

Right from its first appearance at the Geneva Motor Show in 2015, Hexa has looked promising and it is evident that Tata has put in their heart and soul into it – which they needed to since another failure would mean a complete restructuring and brand building in this space next time which can take years…

Nonetheless, here is the Hexa and let us summarize the crossover in few quick points…

Hexa will be powered by the 2.2 Liter VARICOR engine from Safari Storme which is available in two tunes – 150 PS 320 Nm (VARICOR 320) and 156 PS 400 Nm (VARICOR 400).

(VARICOR 320) and (VARICOR 400). Hexa uses a tweaked hydroformed X2 platform which was used by Aria and Safari Storme.

which was used by Aria and Safari Storme. Three transmission options are on offer – 5-speed manual only for the VARICOR 320 and a 6-speed manual as well as a 6-speed automatic transmission options with the VARICOR 400 engine. The automatic gearbox is sourced from a France based company called as Punch Powerglide.

Tata is also offering Hexa with an AWD (All wheel drive) system which sourced from Borg Warner. The crossover comes with discs on all four wheels.

Hexa Variants

Hexa will come in a total of 6 variants – XE, XM, XT, XMA, XTA and XT 4X4

Only the base XE is powered by the VARICOR 320 motor with the 5-speed manual transmission. Rest all the other variants get the VARICOR 400 engine. XM, XT and XT 4X4 get 6-speed manual whereas the XMA and XTA come with the 6-speed automatic tyranny.

The top XT variants (XT, XTA and XT 4X4) get 19 inch alloy wheels with a tyre size of 235/55 R19. Entry XE and all XM trims will come with 16 inch steel wheels (tyre size – 235/70 R16).

All the XT variants get an optional 6-seater option. Rest all the trims come as 7-seaters.

Base XE is also stripped off the Drive modes and they are also not available in the automatic variants. XE also doesn’t come with Harman Infotainment system.

In terms of safety dual airbags (driver and co-driver) and ABS with EBD are standard across the range. Side and curtain airbags are on offer on all the XT trims.

Tata Hexa Specs & Variantwise Features

Comparison With Competition

Massive Weight: Tata has not publicised Hexa weight anywhere – neither in the brochure which nor at their website. Team-BHP claims that the kerb weight of Hexa is a whopping 2280 kg which is around 400 kg more than XUV500. So, despite a significant power/torque advantage, it’s power and torque to weight ratio is the lowest among all the other SUVs/crossovers in this price band. It is visible in Hexa’s performance according to the tests done by Autocar. Here is a pic from their review..

Hexa is longer than both XUV500 and Innova Crysta and has the largest wheelbase in the segment. It comes with a 200 mm ground clearance which should be sufficient for your daily commutes and occasional soft-roading.

Hexa Price, Launch & Bookings:

Tata has opened Hexa’s bookings from this month and they claim that the response has been encouraging. Launch is scheduled in January 2017.

Update: Launch has been confirmed for January 18th by Autocar

Prices will be officially disclosed only at its launch but as far as our estimate goes, Hexa may start at slightly lesser than 12 Lakhs and then can span across till 17 Lakhs.

Tata has to keep in mind that price killed Aria before it could begin its journey and they can not repeat the same mistake. The good thing going in Tata’s favour is that the market has matured from what it was back during Aria and now…

