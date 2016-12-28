Best-Looker Kite 5 Compact Sedan Spotted Without Camouflage; Quick 5 Observations

Tata Viago or Altigo as it may be called commercially, will be launched in early/mid 2017. It will be the best looking compact sedan in the market. New details have emerged in recent undisguised spotting…

Compact sedans are no beauty queens and instead, they are more utility than form! But one such product that managed to grab eyeballs despite the plethora of other fresh metal at the Auto Expo was the Kite 5 concept. Kite 5 is a codename given to Tata’s next sub 4 meter compact sedan. It manages to catch everybody’s attention with its coupe-ish roofline and an overall sporty exterior shape which has not been seen much in the segment yet.

After a camouflaged version of Kite 5 was spotted by our avid reader and friend Saurabh Kekre (pics on this page), we have some absolutely undisguised pictures of a production-version posted by Team-BHP. Let us quickly skim through the observations..

There are not many changes from the pre-production version showcased at the Auto Expo 2016.

This is a brand new colour and hasn’t been seen on any current Tata car. This brown shade was made popular by Duster.

Kite 5 will be offered with 5-spoke diamond-cut alloys which are stylish. They are different and way better than the clumsy 16-spoke alloys of the pre-production model.

There is a chunky chrome bar connecting the two tail lamps very similar to Figo Aspire.

It retains the roof-mounted LED brake light extension of the production model like the Auto Expo model. The rear side blinkers are orange in place of the white of the concept model.

Also, there is only a single reverse light against the two of the Auto Expo model.

Essentially the compact sedan version of the Tiago hatchback, the Kite 5 will be powered by the same series of engines which includes…

The 1.2 litre Revotron three pot petrol producing 85 PS of power and 114 Nm of torque.

The indigenously developed new 1.05 litre Revotorq diesel mill. While the output has not been confirmed for the sedan, it may be tweaked up for those added kilos. In the hatchback it squeezes out 70 PS and 140 Nm.

Both the engines will get Multi Drive – ECO and CITY modes. Kite 5, which may be commercially called as Viago or Altigo, is also expected to get a 5 inch touch screen infotainment system backed by a set of 8 speakers – another feature which is not heard of in the segment.

Tata has also tied up with MapMyIndia for navigation maps. An Android application has also been developed which will help in sharing music. In terms of safety features, Viago/Altigo will get dual front airbags with ABS, EBD and Corner Stability Control.

It must be noted that Kite 5 will be placed under the Zest and is a smaller car in dimensions. While nothing on this has been communicated by Tata so far, expect the Kite 5 launch sometime in the first half of the year.





