So, the first product coming out of the TAMO sub-brand is out at the ongoing Geneva Auto Show and it is called as Racemo. If you are not impressed by its name, you will be, by its form! Coming from Tata, it looks real good and is fairly well kitted.

Racemo Engine

Tata’s first sportscar Racemo gets power from the 1.2 liter Revotron petrol engine which is turbocharged and intercooled. This 3 cylinder motor churns out 190 hp of peak power at 6500 rpm and 210 Nm of max torque at 2500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed AMT transmission with paddle shifters and has a push button reverse.

Tamo promises a 0 to 100 km/h dash in under 6 seconds.

The two-seater Racemo coupe is spawned on MOFlex platform which has MMS (Multi-material sandwich) structure technology. This is a modular platform which can derive various cars ranging from commuters to probably the extreme example – the latest Racemo sportscar!

In terms of features it gets connected technology from partner Microsoft – advanced navigation, three screens, all four disc brakes, ABS and EBD, driver and passenger air bags and Tata claims that it meets the upcoming Indian regulations. It gets 17 inch tyres at the front and 18 inchers at the rear.

If you look at it, it appears to be a huge leap from what we have known Tata for. But the big problem is this – we are used to seeing some mind-boggling concepts from Tata which have never made it to production. However, the Racemo, we are confident, will go to production, most probably as a limited edition car. It appears to be more of a brand builder and will lay the foundation of the new Tamo brand.

With this, we await something on its launch! By the way, what are your views on Tata’s first sportscar?

