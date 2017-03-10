At the Geneva Motor Show, apart from the surprise Racemo sportscar, Tata also showcased special editions of their upcoming styleback, Tigor and compact SUV Nexon! They have also revealed Tigor launch time frame in India.

Painted in bright red, the Tigor Geneva Edition could put some bigger cars to shame – it looked that beautiful. In terms of design, it flaunts a chrome strip under the grille, chrome-eyebrow headlamps, LED tail lamps and a coupe-like rear which is the best integrated third box in any sub four meter compact sedan we have seen in India.

It is powered by the 1.2 liter Revotron petrol engine and in India it will also get the 1.2 liter Revotorq diesel motor. Both the mills will come with 5-speed manual gearboxes and few months later Tata should expand the range with AMT gearboxes which the sibling Tiago has received recently.

Tigor Launch

With this, Tata has also confirmed that Tigor will be launched in India within this month (March 2017). It is expected to be the next big hit after Tiago and prices of this compact sedan, according to our estimates, could start at 3.99 Lakhs, making it a terrific value for money car, under Zest.

Tigor Specs

Vehicle Type Styleback Fuel Type Petrol Engine Revotron 1.2L 3-cylinder Petrol with Multi Drive modes Wheelbase (mm) 2450 Length(mm) 3992 Width(mm) 1677 Height(mm) 1537 Suspension Front Independent Lower; Lower Wishbone, McPherson strut with Coil spring Suspension Rear Semi-independent, Twist Beam with dual path strut

Tigor Pics Gallery

