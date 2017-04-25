Official 2017 Dzire Pics – interior and exterior have been appended on this page…

Maruti Suzuki has officially unveiled its new-gen Dzire at an event yesterday evening. The first thing you will notice is that the car is much nicer to look at and no more looks like a second fiddle to Swift hatchback!

Among the prominent design elements, you can notice that the boot has been integrated fairly decently, much better than the previous iterations and it also looks less chopped. The car appears to be lower and has more traits to be called as a sedan, one thing which Maruti has been trying to imbibe in this new-gen model. However, there is excessive chrome and that shining grille lip could have been muted a bit!

2017 Dzire Details

Maruti has officially revealed the following details…

Safety : The new Dzire is based on ‘Heartect’ platform which enhances rigidity and crash safety of the car. Maruti claims that the new Dzire adheres to the upcoming crash test norms for front offset, side impact and pedestrian safety, ahead of the regulations.

: The new Dzire is based on ‘Heartect’ platform which enhances rigidity and crash safety of the car. Maruti claims that the new Dzire adheres to the upcoming crash test norms for front offset, side impact and pedestrian safety, ahead of the regulations. Safety Equipment : All the variants will come equipped with dual airbags, ABS and EBD along with ISOFIX.

: All the variants will come equipped with dual airbags, ABS and EBD along with ISOFIX. It also gets LED projector headlamps, DRLs and rear LED lamps.

Maruti will also equip the car with large display area Smartphone linkage Display Audio (SLDA) system which can connect to smartphones through Android Auto, Apple Carplay and Mirror Link.

Engines : New Dzire will continue to be propelled by the 1.2 Liter K-Series VVT petrol engine and 1.3 Liter Fiat-sourced DDIS diesel engine.

: New Dzire will continue to be propelled by the 1.2 Liter K-Series VVT petrol engine and 1.3 Liter Fiat-sourced DDIS diesel engine. Transmission Options – Maruti has also confirmed that the new Dzire will get company’s AGS (AMT) transmission options right from the V variant onwards apart from the regular 5-speed manual tyranny.

Dimensions : The new Dzire has a length of 3995 mm. It is 1515 mm high and 1735 mm wide.

: The new Dzire has a length of 3995 mm. It is 1515 mm high and 1735 mm wide. Colours – It will be available in six colours – Oxford Blue, Arctic White, Silky Silver, Galiant Red, Sherwood Brown and Magma Grey.

2017 Dzire Variant List

Petrol Variants Diesel Variants LXI LDI VXI VDI ZXI ZDI ZXI+ ZDI+ VXI AGS (AMT) VDI AGS (AMT) ZXI AGS (AMT ZDI AGS (AMT) ZXI+ AGS (AMT) ZDI+ AGS (AMT)

2017 Dzire Launch

Maruti has officially confirmed that the new Dzire will be launched in May 2017, date is most probably 16th! It is also expected to weight much lesser.

