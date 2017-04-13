Compass launch will be the first real step from Jeep in India…

The most awaited Jeep model in India, Compass, has been unveiled at Rajnangaon Pune. This, made in India Compass will be the most important model for the very exciting Jeep brand in India and looking at the prospects we already see a lot of interest.

Compass Engines

Jeep has officially confirmed that the Indian Compass will be powered by two engine options..

1.4 Liter Turbocharged MultiAir Petrol: This is an advanced high-tech engine which can produce power output of 160+ hp and 250 Nm of torque. It will get transmission options of 6-speed manual as well as a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

2.0 Liter Multijet Diesel: Compass will also debut the 2.0 Liter Multijet diesel engine in India. This motor is good for 170+ hp of power and 350 Nm of torque. It is expected to be paired only with a 6-speed manual transmission unit initially.

Jeep has also announced that both these engines will be upgradable to the upcoming BS6 norms when they kick in.

Compass – Quick Pointers

The new-gen Compass replaces the old Compass and Patriot SUVs.

Compass will be manufactured at Fiat’s Rajnangaon plant and Fiat has promised high levels of localisation for the SUV.

Manufacturing of Compass will commence by June 2017.

Jeep is betting big on the Compass and has invested US $280 in the project.

They are also promising industry-first features as well as benchmarks in the SUV space.

Compass Launch

Jeep has officially announced that Compass will be launched in India in Quarter 3 of this financial year which means we are looking at a time frame of October-December. To capture the festive frenzy, it is expected that the SUV will be introduced before Diwali.

Compass Prices (Expected)

Jeep made its foray into India in August 2016 and launched Wrangler and Grand Cherokee as CBUs at astronomical prices! However, the locally-produced Compass should be very sensibly priced. Some earlier reports have predicted shocking starting price tags of around 16 Lakhs. However, realistically, we believe Compass will start at around 18-19 Lakhs and will go all the way upto 25 lakhs which will make it a very luring preposition.

Next Read: MB Reader Snaps Camouflaged Jeep Renegade in Delhi





Comments