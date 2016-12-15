Production-Ready Ignis Leaked First Time; Eight Things You Must Know

India-spec production-ready Ignis has been leaked. AMT may be available in both petrol and diesel engines. Possible Ignis launch date also revealed

Ignis made its first appearance as a concept in India at the Auto Expo 2016. With its quirky looks the car promised to change the way the company’s product portfolio looks. The boxy yet futuristic design language has made it to our list of interesting upcoming cars in India. Expected to launch next month, the India-spec version has been leaked at Team-BHP.com.

We can clearly notice projector headlamps and they are circled with U-shaped LED DRLs. Then there are those chrome lines running across as you can see in the following pic.

This appears to be the top of the line variant with blackened alloy wheels and black body cladding to lend it a crossover-ish look. There is no roof-rail to be seen and as always that terribly ugly rear will kill the deal for a lot of prospects!

They have also shared a pic of its interiors. This appears to be a lower variant considering the lack of oomph here – basic infotainment system, no steering mounted controls etc.

Meanwhile, here are some interesting pointers we have got to know about it so far.. Also featured on this page are some pics of Pakistan-spec production Ignis sourced from Pakwheels.com.

Upcoming Ignis: Quick Pointers

Powering the car will be the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre multijet diesel engines. Our sources tell us that Ignis petrol will be getting an AMT (Automated Manual Transmission), which COULD be a new 6-speed unit (instead of the current 5-speed gearbox).

Apart from the petrol, Ignis diesel is also expected to get AMT which could be the same 5-speed gearbox from Dzire AMT diesel. If this happens, Ignis AMT will be the third car in Maruti’s portfolio to come with an Automated Manual Transmission (which Maruti terms AGS) on the diesel engine.

Ignis AMT was showcased recently at an Auto Show in Indonesia. Globally, in many other markets Ignis is set to get the costlier CVT gearbox.

It is touted to be a Ritz replacement, however, in terms of pricing, our sources hint at a higher-than-Swift range. It may also overlap Baleno, making it a little confused entity in the lineup. But then Maruti is known for keeping multiple products in similar segments.

We tried to dig a bit more about its fuel efficiency figures but there has been no revelation on the same yet. Expect them to be higher than Swift as Ignis will be a lighter product.

In terms of dimensions it is smaller than Swift but has a larger wheelbase which may mean more space on the inside.

Design cues have been borrowed from a lot of products, like the headlamp in the grille from 1st generation Cervo, A and B pillars inspired from the Swift and the clamp shell bonnet from the first Vitara. This also means that the end product may appear to be a potpourri to some. Its rear is flat and bluntly speaking – ugly! Basically, it may be projected as a hatchback with crossover looks like the KUV100 from Mahindra, something which is working in today’s context.

Globally Ignis will also be available as a four-wheel drive (which Suzuki calls as AllGrip) variant apart from the regular two-wheel drive model which India will get. It will be interesting to see if, at any point in time in the future, Maruti decides to bring in the 4WD hatchback here. We do not have any high hopes though!

There is also no confirmation whether the Indian version will be getting the SHVS tech or not. If this happens, it will help Ignis get some subsidy under the FAME initiative of the government.

Ignis will be sold in India through Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa dealerships to lend it a premium image and will be the third car to roll out from Maruti’s premium stores.

Ignis Launch Date

According to the latest update from Autocar, Ignis will be launched in India on 13th of January. Upon launch only the 1.2 Liter petrol and 1.3 liter diesel engines with manual gearboxes are expected to be be available. AMT versions will come later.

Ignis Pic Gallery

