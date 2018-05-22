2018 Hyundai Creta to come with a sunroof now…

The 2018 Hyundai Creta was launched yesterday in India. It is not an all-new car but a facelift of the current model which was launched here in 2015. It has been Hyundai’s one of the most successful offerings in our market. With this update, Hyundai is bringing many more interesting features to the car making it more drool-worthy and interesting than ever, even though being priced a little higher than the competition. The new Creta will be priced between Rs. 9.43 Lakh and Rs. 15.03 Lakh (Ex-Showroom Delhi). It will compete against SUV’s like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport, Mahindra TUV300 & Scorpio, Renault Duster & Kaptur, Nissan Terrano and to a certain extent with the lower models of Mahindra XUV500 & Jeep Compass because of its pricing.

On occasion of the launch, Mr. Y K Koo, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd said, “Since the launch of the first CRETA in 2015, Hyundai has become an established brand in the SUV segment. It is the cornerstone of Hyundai‘s longstanding SUV presence which will impress customers with its premium design, spacious interior and its advanced connected technologies. The benchmark success of CRETA with over 4 Lakh Happy customers globally is a testimony of the customers’ increasing preference towards Hyundai’s Modern Premium products. We are confident, the New 2018 CRETA will create new benchmarks in the SUV segment with its Superior Performance and New Age Technology features while creating Brilliant Ownership experience.”

The new 2018 Hyundai Creta will come with a host of innovative design elements and contemporary features. On the exterior, the biggest noticeable change is the all new cascade design front grille which gives the car a bolder look. Additionally, on the tech front, Hyundai has added some interesting features like an electric sunroof, cruise control, 6-way power driver seats, smart key band and wireless phone charger. The car also comes with features like speed sensing auto door lock, sliding front armrest and driver seat height adjustment as standard across the line.

2018 Hyundai Creta Features

Let’s have a closer look at different features of the new car:

Exterior

All new front grille

LED indicators integrated in ORVMs

Bi-functional projector headlamps (New)

LED DRL & positioning lamps (New)

R17 diamond cut alloys (New)

Dual tone front & rear bumpers (New)

Bold front & rear skid plates (New)

Stylish split tail lamps (New)

Side Body Cladding

Shark Fin Antenna

Glossy ‘A’ Pillar

Interior & Technology

Smart Electric Sunroof (New)

6-way Power Driver Seats (New)

Cruise control (New)

Smart Key with push Button Start

FATC with Cluster ionizer

Sliding front armrest

Driver seat height adjustment

Rear AC vents

Rear seats with 60:40 split

17.77 touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, & Mirror Link

AutoLink Connected Car Technology with which user can access vehicle health check, driving information, roadside assistance, driving history, eco-driving and vehicle health history on a smart device (New)

Smart Key band with fitness tracker (New)

Wireless phone charger (New)

AutoLink connected car technology (New)

iBlue app audio control app (New)

The car also features leatherette finish on the door, steering and seats giving it a more premium feel. The 2018 Creta will come with an optional new Tangerine Orange interior colour pack which will be offered on the Dual Tone Exterior colour variants.

2018 Hyundai Creta Engine & Transmission

The facelifted Creta will come powered by a 1.6L petrol engine producing 123PS power and mated to a 6-speed MT & a 6-speed AT gearbox. There are two diesel engine options available as well on the car, first, a 1.6L one producing a class-leading 128PS power and comes mated to a 6-speed manual & 6-speed AT. The second diesel is a smaller 1.4L engine producing 90PS and comes mated to a 6 speed MT only.

2018 Hyundai Creta Safety Features, Colour Options & Price

The car will come equipped with the following Safety & Security features:

6 Airbags (Best-in-Segment)

Dual airbags with ABS and EBD (standard across the range)

ESC and VSM

Hill Assist Control (HAC)

Electrochromic Mirror (New)

Front Seatbelts with Pretensioners (New)

Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock (standard across the range)

Rear parking assist system with a rearview camera

Static bending lights

Child seat anchor (ISOFIX)

2018 Creta will be offered in 5 variants namely E, E+, S, SX and SX(O). SX variant will also get a Dual Tone i.e. dual colour options. It will get 7 single and 2 dual colour shades. In addition to the existing colour schemes, Hyundai has added two new colours, Marina Blue and Passion Orange along with a new Dual Tone Passion Orange and Black.

Here is a quick overview of the pricing of the car (ex-showroom Delhi):

Variant Petrol 1.6 Diesel 1.4 Diesel 1.6 E Rs.943,908/- E+ Rs.999,900/- Rs.999,900/- S Rs.1,173,893/- S AT Rs.1,319,934/- SX Rs.1,193,934/- Rs.1,323,934/- SX Dual Tone Rs.1,243,934/- Rs.1,373,934/- SX AT Rs.1,343,834/- Rs.1,483,934/- SX(O) Rs.1,359,948/- Rs.1,503,934/-





