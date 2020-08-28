Advertisement

2020 Jazz BS6 prices are slightly lower for the entry CVT variant. It also gets a new top-of-the-line variant, along with a host of new features…

Honda has updated the Jazz with a new BS6 version, and it gets a lot of new features over its predecessor. The popular hatchback now also gets a new top-of-the-line ZX variant.

2020 Jazz Features

Talking about the exterior design, it now comes with a new chrome accentuated high gloss black grille, an all-LED package (including headlamps, tail-lights, DRLs, and fog lamps). Apart from that, it finally gets a one-touch electric sunroof, which is fast becoming a common offering on cars.

In terms of interiors, the premium hatchback now gets a soft touchpad dashboard, Cruise Control, Auto AC with touchscreen control panel, multi-information combi meter with LCD display and Eco Assist ambient rings, steering mounted audio and phone controls, push start/stop system, smart key, and more.

Advertisement

Apart from that, it also has a 17.7 cm touchscreen infotainment system, which houses a navigation system. It connects seamlessly with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Weblink.

2020 Jazz Engine

The 2020 Jazz comes with a BS6 compliant 1.2L i-VTEC petrol engine that is available in a 5-speed manual and 7-speed CVT variants. The engine is good enough to produce a maximum power of 90 PS at 6,000 rpm and 110 Nm of torque at 4,800 rpm.

The company claims that the manual variant has a fuel efficiency of 16.6 kmpl, while the CVT variant is rated at 17.1 kmpl.

LEAKED: PRODUCTION-SPEC NISSAN MAGNITE SPIED UNCAMOUFLAGED FIRST TIME

2020 Jazz BS6 Prices

Here are all the variants and prices…

Jazz V Rs 7.50 Lakh Jazz VX Rs 8.10 Lakh Jazz V CVT Rs 8.50 Lakh Jazz ZX Rs 8.74 Lakh Jazz VX CVT Rs 9.10 Lakh Jazz ZX CVT Rs 9.74 Lakh *all prices ex-showroom Delhi

2020 DUSTER: UNDERCUTS CRETA & SELTOS BY 5 LAC; SEGMENT’S MOST POWERFUL

The hatchback comes with three years unlimited kilometers warranty as standard on all variants, and the customers can avail of the extended warranty for two more years (with unlimited or limited kilometers options). That apart, it has a service interval of one year, or 10,000 km, whichever is earlier.

-Moin Ahmed