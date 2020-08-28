2020 Jazz BS6 prices are slightly lower for the entry CVT variant. It also gets a new top-of-the-line variant, along with a host of new features…
Honda has updated the Jazz with a new BS6 version, and it gets a lot of new features over its predecessor. The popular hatchback now also gets a new top-of-the-line ZX variant.
2020 Jazz Features
Talking about the exterior design, it now comes with a new chrome accentuated high gloss black grille, an all-LED package (including headlamps, tail-lights, DRLs, and fog lamps). Apart from that, it finally gets a one-touch electric sunroof, which is fast becoming a common offering on cars.
In terms of interiors, the premium hatchback now gets a soft touchpad dashboard, Cruise Control, Auto AC with touchscreen control panel, multi-information combi meter with LCD display and Eco Assist ambient rings, steering mounted audio and phone controls, push start/stop system, smart key, and more.
Apart from that, it also has a 17.7 cm touchscreen infotainment system, which houses a navigation system. It connects seamlessly with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Weblink.
2020 Jazz Engine
The 2020 Jazz comes with a BS6 compliant 1.2L i-VTEC petrol engine that is available in a 5-speed manual and 7-speed CVT variants. The engine is good enough to produce a maximum power of 90 PS at 6,000 rpm and 110 Nm of torque at 4,800 rpm.
The company claims that the manual variant has a fuel efficiency of 16.6 kmpl, while the CVT variant is rated at 17.1 kmpl.
2020 Jazz BS6 Prices
Here are all the variants and prices…
|Jazz V
|Rs 7.50 Lakh
|Jazz VX
|Rs 8.10 Lakh
|Jazz V CVT
|Rs 8.50 Lakh
|Jazz ZX
|Rs 8.74 Lakh
|Jazz VX CVT
|Rs 9.10 Lakh
|Jazz ZX CVT
|Rs 9.74 Lakh
The hatchback comes with three years unlimited kilometers warranty as standard on all variants, and the customers can avail of the extended warranty for two more years (with unlimited or limited kilometers options). That apart, it has a service interval of one year, or 10,000 km, whichever is earlier.
-Moin Ahmed