New Tata SAFARI – Top SIX Pointers

2021 Safari price starts from Rs 14.69 Lakh onwards. It is not just a bigger Harrier and comes with various new features. We discuss…

Tata has officially announced the launch of the new-generation Safari. Bookings have commenced across dealerships at an amount of Rs 30,000. Let us list the key pointers for the SUV.

2021 Safari Key Pointers

Engine – The new Safari comes with the same 1956cc, Kryotec Turbocharged diesel engine from the Harrier. It produces 170 PS of peak power at 3750 rpm and 350 Nm of max torque between 1750 to 2500 rpm.

Gearbox Options – Tata is offering the Safari with the option of a 6 speed manual and a 6-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox.

Difference with Harrier – The Safari is based on the same Omega Arc platform but it comes with an additional row of seats at the rear. In terms of dimensions, it is 63 mm longer and 80 mm taller than its smaller sibling Harrier. The Safari shares most of its design with the Harrier but to accommodate the third row of seats it has a flatter roof (to liberate space for the passengers) and a new rear design.

Seat Layout – The new Safari can be had with both – 6-seats as well as 7 seats. As is the trend, the 6-seater version gets captain seats in the middle row whereas the 7-seater variant comes with conventional bench seats.

Prominent Features – It gets Xenon projector headlamps, 18 inch machined alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, 3rd row AC vents, Fully automatic temperature control with HVAC, rain sensing wipers, push button start, electrical ORVMs with auto fold, automatic headlamps, etc. In terms of safety, the new Safari is equipped with ESP, 6 airbags, all four disc brakes, hill hold control, hill descent control, auto dimming IRVM, etc.

2021 Safari Price – Tata has priced the new-generation Safari from 14.69 Lakh onwards, uptil 21.45 Lakh for the top of the line trim. These are introductory prices for now.