2021 Tata Safari makes this big move from a body-on-frame SUV to a monocoque one. Bookings open from February 4th…

Mumbai-headquartered Tata Motors has brought its legendary SUV brand SAFARI back to life. It has unveiled the newest generation of the SUV on the 72nd Republic Day.

The new Safari is the 7-seater version of the Harrier, which is fetching some good numbers for Tata Motors. The SUV is based on the OMEGARC platform that has been derived from Land Rover’s D8 platform. The new car now has the same Impact 2.0 design language as the Harrier. With this, the Safari makes its transition from a body-on-frame to monocoque build.

The 2021 Safari borrows the 2.0 litre Kyrotec turbo-diesel engine from the Harrier, that produces 170 PS of power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The six-speed manual and AMT transmission systems are carrier over, as well. Apart from the existing Eco, City, and Sport driving modes, it gets three more ESP based drive modes – Normal, Tough, and Wet.

On the inside, the new SUV comes with a stadium seating concept that offers optimum seating comfort in all the three rows. The company also claims that the third row has best ergonomics for an adult occupant. It also gets an optional 6-seater arrangement with two captain seats in the middle row. In total, the car has 9-modes of seating configurations.

In terms of other features, it comes with six airbags, ESP, all-disc brakes, auto IRVM, cornering assist, electric parking brake, projector headlamps, hill-hold control, and hill descent control.

The bookings of the new 2021 Tata Safari will open on the 4th of February, and it will take on the likes of MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV500, and the upcoming 7-seater version of Creta. In terms of pricing, it is expected to be in the range of Rs 16 Lakh to Rs 24 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It will be offered in 6 variants, namely – XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, and XZ+.

-Moin Ahmed