2nd Generation Honda Amaze starts at an introductory price of Rs. 5.59 Lakh…

The all-new 2nd Generation Honda Amaze was launched yesterday. It will be the first car in its segment to get a CVT with a diesel engine. The new Amaze is a leap forward from the outgoing model in terms of design and features. Honda has priced it very aggressively as well and it will be interesting to see if this very exciting new car will be able to change the segment dynamics. The car will compete against the segment leader Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tiago & Hyundai Xcent among others in the very hotly contested compact sedan space.

On occasion of the launch, Mr Gaku Nakanishi, President & CEO, Honda Cars India said, “The All New Amaze has been developed keeping the needs and aspirations of Indian customers in mind. It is a big promise from Honda and we are confident that the All New Amaze will become one of the strongest pillar of HCIL business. This model will create new excitement in the segment and will provide us opportunity to expand our business across markets. In line with our commitment to offer latest technologies to the Indian consumers, Amaze comes with advanced Diesel CVT which is Honda’s first such technology in the world and also an industry first in the Indian market.”

Notably, India is the first country where Honda has launched the 2nd generation Amaze. As per Honda, the all-new car was developed at the Honda’s Asia Pacific R&D centre after extensive market surveys to gauge the needs and aspirations of Indian customers. The car is built on an all-new platform and will feature some segment firsts. Honda says that the car has been developed under the grand concept of “Amazing Compact Limousine” which represents oodles of space which the car gets inside the cabin and in the boot as well as the driving performance and comfortable ride that it offers.

2nd Generation Honda Amaze Features

Let’s have a closer look at different features of the new car:

Exterior

Honda’s signature Solid Wing Face which makes it look like a mini Civic

LED position lamps integrated with headlamps

Front fog lamps

Power folding and adjustable ORVMs

LED turn indicators on ORVM

Shark Fin Antenna

15″ alloy wheels

Rear combi lamps

Interior

New instrument panel

Multi-function steering wheel with audio, voice command, hands-free and cruise controls

Advanced MID in the instrument cluster

Paddle shifters (a segment first) on petrol CVT variant

Cruise control

Auto AC

Touch sensor based unlock system

Digipad 2.0 17.7 cm touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support

Reverse camera

Rear armrest with cup holders

Tilt steering

Driver seat height adjust

2nd Generation Honda Amaze Dimensions, Engine & Transmission

The new Honda Amaze is 3995 mm long and 1695mm wide. The car comes with a 2470mm wheelbase and 170mm ground clearance. It gets a boot space of 420L which is quite impressive.

The car comes powered by a 1.2L petrol engine producing 90PS power and 110Nm torque. It will also get a 1.5L diesel motor which produces 100PS power & 200Nm torque in MT version and 80PS & 160Nm torque in CVT variant. Both the engines come mated to a 5-speed manual transmission and a CVT box. Petrol CVT also gets paddle shifters for the manual/sports mode.

2nd Generation Honda Amaze Saftey Features, Colour Options & Price

The car will come featuring following safety equipment:

Dual SRS airbags

ABS with EBD

Impact mitigation front headrest

ISOFIX child seat anchorage

Pedestrian injury mitigation

Rear parking sensors

The car will come in 4 variants namely E, S, V and VX. CVT will only be available in the S and V variants in both the fuel options. The new Amaze will be offered in 5 colour options Radiant Red Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic and White Orchid Pearl.

Here is a quick overview of the pricing of the car (ex-showroom all India):

Variant Petrol Diesel E MT Rs. 5,59,900/- Rs. 6,69,900/- S MT Rs. 6,49,900/- Rs. 7,59,900/- V MT Rs. 7,09,000/- Rs. 8,19,900/- VX MT Rs. 7,57,900/- Rs. 8,67,900/- S CVT Rs. 7,39,900/- Rs. 8,39,900/- V CVT Rs. 7,99,900/- Rs. 8,99,900/-

Honda claims that the new Amaze boasts of a fuel economy of 19.5Km/l (MT) & 19Km/l (CVT) on petrol and 27.4Km/l (MT) & 23.8Km/l (CVT) on diesel variants under test conditions. The car will come with a 3 year/unlimited kilometres warranty as standard with an additional 2 years optional extended warranty on offer. The service interval of the car is 1 year or 10000Kms whichever is earlier. The deliveries of the car will begin immediately across all the dealerships in India.





Comments